Auburn wins midweek; is figuring out offense for Vanderbilt

Auburn defeated UAB 6-4 in Birmingham on Tuesday night in their final tuneup for a home series against perennial SEC powerhouse Vanderbilt at Plainsman Park this Friday-Saturday. “We played hard. We did enough," head coach Butch Thompson said after the game. "It's good to learn some stuff as we go into another weekend. These guys have played a lot of games on the road the past few weeks," Thompson added. "We're excited to come back to Plainsman Park and hopefully play great in front of a home crowd.”

Auburn got offensive contributions from multiple places, including the usual suspects (Blake Rambusch scored twice, Sonny DiChiara went 2-5 with 2 RBIs) and some unexpected (Nate LaRue went 2-4, with a RBI and a run coming after he stole 2nd base in the 8th and then scored on a UAB throwing error). Auburn pitching held up, with starter Mason Barnett going four innings with three hits, one run, and five strikeouts. Jordan Armstrong got the win in relief, after throwing 2.1 with four hits and two runs, with four strikeouts. Freshman Chase Allsup earned his first career save, going the final 2.1 with 2 hits and one run, with two strikeouts. Thompson was please postgame with the outing from Allsup. "It was nice to have somebody finish a ballgame that’s not named Burkhalter. Chase Allsup was one of our top guns tonight.” Thompson said. "He came into a jam and he was on rhythm pretty good tonight. He threw a ton of strikes for us. That'll be huge for him moving forward." Allsup added his excitement about the outing, stating "This has been a dream come true. We have a lot of talent that is capable and able to get the job done. The mindset for that was just to have our guys’ back. That’s what Coach Thompson teaches us, you’ve got to pick up the guy in front of you and if you fall somebody is going to pick you up. You just have to rely on the guys behind you to make plays when you put it in the zone. "

The only area of concern exiting the midweek is the potential availability of centerfielder Kason Howell. He was pinch hit for in the top of the 4th by Mason Land, and Bryson Ware took over in centerfield the next inning. From the broadcast, he was in the dugout and appeared to be fine, but it’s worth watching. The outfield has seemingly settled of a L to R of Mike Bello, Kason Howell, and Bobby Pierce, with Josh Hall and Bryson Ware the first defensive substitutions off the bench. Howell currently has a 76 consecutive games started streak, and is one of two Auburn players to have played in every game this season (Blake Rambusch being the other).

Offensive balance

The top of the Auburn lineup has delivered as expected this season, with 3B Blake Rambusch leading off every game of the season and currently leading the SEC in hits with 46 and 1B Sonny DiChiara, mainly from the 3-hole, leading the SEC in batting average (.461), slugging (.921), and on base percentage (.616). His batting average and OBP is best in the nation and his slugging percentage is 2nd in the county behind 3B Jake Gelof of Virginia. DiChiara was recently named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, an annual award given to the top amateur baseball player in the country - in its 44 year history, an Auburn player has never won the Golden Spikes Award. DiChiara is the sixth Auburn player since 2016 to be named to the midseason watch list, joining Anfernee Grier (2016), Keegan Thompson (2017), Casey Mize (2017, '18) and Tanner Burns (2019).

Auburn’s lineup is 2nd in the SEC in batting average at .302, behind consensus #1 Tennessee at .325. Auburn is top four or better in the SEC in multiple offensive categories, including OBP (.408, 3rd), runs scored (226, 4th), hits (295, 3rd), RBIs (213, 4th), and doubles (62, 4th).

Auburn’s adjusted the middle and bottom of the lineup in recent weeks in an attempt to find the right order. SS Brody Moore has moved up to cleanup, with switch hitting 2B Cole Foster rising over the course of the season from ninth to fifth. Freshman OF Mike Bello has moved from ninth to sixth, with the DH spot dropping from fourth to fifth and the catcher spot settling around seventh.

Crucial to the continued offensive production is going to be the development of Nate LaRue’s offense. The junior catcher has gotten seven of the last eight starts behind the dish, including all six conference games during that stretch. In those starts, he is batting .185 with 6 RBIs, 5 runs scored, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts, 1 homerun and 1 stolen base. All five of the hits have come in two games, Game 3 against Texas A&M and last night against UAB. Defensively, he has thrown out three of four attempted base stealers, owing to his two-way abilities as a pitcher who can touch 93, and has been very effective at suppressing the opposing running game. With a little more consistency and contact ability at the plate, LaRue stands to retain the majority of playing time behind the plate in the conference slate.

Auburn returns to Plainsman Park for a three game series against a ranked Vanderbilt team (21-7, 4-5 SEC) coming off of two consecutive losses, a 2-1 series loss at South Carolina and a sweep by #1 Tennessee at home. First pitch is Friday at 6PM, with Saturday’s game scheduled to start after the A-Day spring football game at 4PM and Sunday’s series wrapup at 1PM. All three games will be available for streaming on SEC Network+.