Auburn baseball drops the final regular season series to Kentucky

As they prepared to close the regular season in Lexington against a surprisingly feisty Kentucky team, head baseball coach Butch Thompson was aware of what was at stake and was not looking ahead. “Across the entire league, these games are meaningful this weekend. That's what's so great about playing in the Southeastern Conference" Thompson told AuburnTigers.com. "Us and our opponent, Kentucky, are playing for everything. We're playing for position and seeding. We're playing for an opportunity to extend the season into next week at the SEC Tournament and hopefully beyond."

Inclement weather forced the Thursday series opener to become a doubleheader on Friday, which Auburn split with the host Wildcats.

In game one, Kentucky’s pitching did just enough to keep Auburn’s offense at bay for most of the contest. Auburn loaded the bases with one out in the 1st on two walks and a Bobby Pierce single, but two strikeouts ended the threat. Auburn would go on to lose, 5-1, breaking a 52-game streak of two or more runs that dated back to the opening day shutout, 3-0, to Oklahoma. For the contest, Auburn left ten runners on base and was only 2-8 with runners in scoring position.

The 5-1 loss was charged to starter Mason Barnett, who went just three and a third innings with four runs allowed on five hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. Auburn’s bullpen, as they have so many times this season, stepped up late to keep Auburn in the contest. The combination of John Armstrong, Tommy Sheehan, and Chase Isbell covered the final 4.2 innings with only one run allowed, but Auburn’s offense was unable to get more than the one run in the 6th on a Garrett Farquhar double to left that scored Kason Howell from 2nd.

Game two started in similar fashion to game one, with Auburn having five baserunners in the first two innings but being unable to score any of them. After a one-out homer off of Auburn starter Trace Bright gave Kentucky a lead in the 2nd inning, the offense responded in their trademark fashion, putting five runs on the board, all with two outs, in the third and fourth innings to take a 5-1 lead.

Kentucky narrowed the deficit with solo runs in the 4th and 7th innings, but Auburn picked up 9th inning insurance on a Brody Moore safety squeeze, scoring Bobby Pierce from 3rd. After Moore’s bunt and with closer Blake Burkhalter in the game for the 8th and the 9th, Thompson admitted he felt a lot more confident in the outcome. “You know Burky is going to throw two innings and Brody Moore got another one down for us," Thompson said. "To score that run and get to six, I think that was huge." Burkhalter shut down Kentucky and Auburn sealed a Game 2 victory, 6-3.

The win was given to Bright, who responded to last weekend’s one-inning start with a return to form, going five innings with only two runs, five strikeouts, and most notably, no walks. “A big thing for me is getting ahead," Bright said. "It's the thing I was focused on this week, getting ahead and out of that first inning.” Thompson was pleased with the outing from the junior. “We needed some innings and he gave us some innings,"

Both of Kentucky’s earned runs in the game came off of solo homeruns, and the efficiency of the Auburn pitchers had a lot to do with that. For the game, the Auburn pitching staff allowed no walks and, although allowing eight hits, only once allowed back-to-back hits in an inning and erased baserunners via double play and a caught stealing. Burkhalter came into the game in the 8th and faced the minimum to collect his 13th save of the year. “We brought Burky in for the eighth inning because they were right in the middle of that lineup. He came in and did a nice job.” remarked Thompson after the game.

Game three was the pivotal game in the series, and as been all too often recently, it came down to weather. Auburn had a 1-0 lead when the umpires preemptively pulled the teams off the field and the tarp on before the 6th inning began. After ninety minutes of delays, play resumed with Carson Skipper on the mound for Auburn in an inning that would soon turn into a disaster.

Auburn ultimately used three pitchers to get through eleven batters, with Kentucky scoring the tying run on a throwing error by catcher Nate LaRue and then three runs off of guys who all got on base via walk, two of them with two outs. Solo shots by Bobby Pierce in the 7th and Sonny Dichiara in the 9th lowered the margin, but Kentucky went on to win the game 6-3 and the series 2-1. It spoiled another good start by Joseph Gonzalez, who went five scoreless innings with only three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts before the ninety minutes weather delay forced him from the game to start the 6th.

When asked what changed after the rain delay to allow Kentucky to start scoring runs, Thompson explained it was simple. “Whatever team that was going to stop popping it up and swinging for the fences - they put the ball on the ground and, y’know, they found holes. Every one of those balls could have went somewhere but if you just stay with a good approach, you’re going to be successful. They absolutely did more with two outs than we did today. Bobby and Sonny got a good couple of hits, but we need to work on our approach on the road.”

With the loss, coupled with the LSU comeback victory in Nashville against Vanderbilt, Auburn falls to the 5th seed in next week’s SEC Tournament. The Tigers will play game 4 in Hoover, the final game of the single-elimination opening round. They’ll be taking on the 12 seed, believed to be a rematch with Kentucky, with a start time to be determined after the conclusion of Game 3, which has first pitch at 4:30 CST. The winner of that game goes on to play the final game on Wednesday against the #4 seed, LSU. Auburn went to Baton Rouge and won two out of three on March 31-April 2nd, with a Game 2 loss (9-2) sandwiched between Thursday (6-5) and Saturday (6-4) victories.

Thompson is cognizant of just how important the fans will be for Auburn's hopes of victory in Game One. "I could not stress anymore about trying to play a game up there with so many fans there and being so close to Auburn," Thompson said. "We need to put our best foot forward to win the first game and enter the double elimination portion of the tournament next week."

With the midweek tournament date set, the favorites to start probably come down to Jordan Armstrong and Tommy Sheehan. Armstrong, the transfer from Chattahoochee Valley Community College who was named the 2021 Alabama Community College Conference Pitcher of the Year, is 3-1 on the season over 14 appearances (six starts). He’s thrown 30.1 innings with 15 walks and 40 strikeouts with a 5.93 ERA, and has been the go-to midweek pitcher after Mason Barnett moved to Friday night to replace injured starter Hayden Mullins.

Armstrong’s last start, though, leaves the door open for Sheehan. Armstrong got the ball against Samford last Tuesday at the Hoover Met and didn’t make it out of the 1st inning, going 2/3rds of an inning with 2 hits, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Sheehan, brought in as a grad transfer from Notre Dame to solidify the starting rotation, has found himself working in long relief for most of the season. He’s 1-0 with a 5.02 ERA across 14 appearances (3 starts), with 20 walks and 23 strikeouts across 28.2 innings. He’s most recently been used very effectively out of the bullpen, giving Auburn a combined 7.2 innings across the Arkansas, Alabama, and Kentucky series with three hits and only one earned run, striking out 6. An official announcement was not made as of press time.

Auburn is back in action in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, May 24th for Game 4, starting 45 minutes after the conclusion of game three. The game will be televised on SEC Network and the radio call, with Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham and producer Brad Law, can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.

