Blake Rambusch selected in the 15th round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners

Auburn's third baseman Blake Rambusch was selected in the 15th round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. He was an absolute steal for the Mariners in the 15th round.

Rambusch is one of seven Auburn players to be selected thus far in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Rambusch had a terrific season at the plate, hitting .327. He had 87 hits to go along with four home runs.

Rambusch was one of the best leadoff hitters in the SEC because he always found a way to get on base. He scratched and clawed at-bats to get the pitcher's pitch count up. He is the prototypical leadoff hitter and will continue to be in professional baseball.

Rambusch is also a great third baseman. He made it on the SEC All-Defensive team as a third baseman. Every routine play, he is able to make and make it look smooth.

Players like Rambusch and Sonny DiChiara are great examples of how Coach Butch Thompson is able to take these transfers and turn them into pro-ready prospects.

Rambusch was a blast to watch play in an Auburn uniform. He is a natural leader and will be a great fit in a professional baseball locker room.

All Auburn fans will be able to root for Rambusch as he works his way through the Mariners farm system, hopefully, all the way up to the show.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch