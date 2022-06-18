Three takeaways for the Auburn baseball team from Arkansas's win over Stanford

Arkansas was able to take down Stanford to keep itself in the winner's bracket.

The Razorbacks defeated the Cardinals by a final score of 17-2.

This contest was one-sided for most of the ball game. It was an incredibly impressive win for the Razorbacks.

With Arkansas winning the game, they will face the winner of Auburn and Ole Miss.

Let's take a look at how this game affects Auburn.

Arkansas was able to conserve pitching © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK Arkansas was able to conserve pitching in their first game of the College World Series. We have discussed how important saving your pitching is in the postseason, and the Razorbacks were able to achieve that goal. Stanford, on the other hand, had to use multiple arms. It will be a tough road to the final series for the Cardinals. The negative for Auburn is that if they beat Ole Miss, they will face a Razorback staff with all its weapons. Both teams quickly adapted to the big stage © Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK Both of these ball clubs were hitting the ball hard all game long. Between the two teams, there were 28 hits. This is not good for Auburn since the pitching staff will need to be sharp against whatever team they start playing. The Auburn pitchers have looked good all post-season long, so they hope that will carry over to their opener in Omaha. Arkansas has a lot of fan support © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK There are more Razorback fans here than any other team, and they are making their presence felt. The "Woo Pig Sooie" chants can be heard from far away. Assuming Auburn can take care of business against Ole Miss, they will have a date with Arkansas and their rowdy fans.

Auburn will be taking on Ole Miss on June 18th at 7 p.m. CT. We will have a live blog coming to you from Omaha right here at Auburn Daily.

Joseph Gonzalez will be on the mound for the Tigers, hoping to keep his team in the winner's bracket to face Arkansas.

