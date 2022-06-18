Skip to main content

Three takeaways for the Auburn baseball team from Arkansas's win over Stanford

How does Arkansas's win over Stanford affect Auburn?

Arkansas was able to take down Stanford to keep itself in the winner's bracket. 

The Razorbacks defeated the Cardinals by a final score of 17-2. 

This contest was one-sided for most of the ball game. It was an incredibly impressive win for the Razorbacks. 

With Arkansas winning the game, they will face the winner of Auburn and Ole Miss.

Let's take a look at how this game affects Auburn.

Arkansas was able to conserve pitching

May 27, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland (13) pitches against Florida in the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., Thursday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Sports Sec Baseball Tournament Florida Vs Arkansas

Arkansas was able to conserve pitching in their first game of the College World Series. We have discussed how important saving your pitching is in the postseason, and the Razorbacks were able to achieve that goal. 

Stanford, on the other hand, had to use multiple arms. It will be a tough road to the final series for the Cardinals. The negative for Auburn is that if they beat Ole Miss, they will face a Razorback staff with all its weapons. 

Both teams quickly adapted to the big stage

May 25, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Stanford Brock Jones (7) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run against Arizona State during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Syndication Arizona Republic

Both of these ball clubs were hitting the ball hard all game long. Between the two teams, there were 28 hits. This is not good for Auburn since the pitching staff will need to be sharp against whatever team they start playing. The Auburn pitchers have looked good all post-season long, so they hope that will carry over to their opener in Omaha.

Arkansas has a lot of fan support

May 27, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Arkansas right fielder Chris Lanzilli (18) congratulates Arkansas catcher Michael Turner (12) after Turner s home run against Florida in the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., Thursday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Sports Sec Baseball Tournament Florida Vs Arkansas

There are more Razorback fans here than any other team, and they are making their presence felt. The "Woo Pig Sooie" chants can be heard from far away. Assuming Auburn can take care of business against Ole Miss, they will have a date with Arkansas and their rowdy fans.

Auburn will be taking on Ole Miss on June 18th at 7 p.m. CT. We will have a live blog coming to you from Omaha right here at Auburn Daily

Joseph Gonzalez will be on the mound for the Tigers, hoping to keep his team in the winner's bracket to face Arkansas.

