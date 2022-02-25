How to watch the Auburn baseball series against the Yale Bulldogs

Here's how to watch the Auburn baseball team against Yale.

The Auburn Tigers (3-1) are taking on the Yale Bulldogs (0-0) in Plainsman Park this weekend. The Tigers defeated Troy in their season opener after finishing last weekend 2-1 in Arlington, Texas.

Yale has not played a baseball game in two years. Yale's last game was a loss to Jacksonville 8-3 on March 11, 2020. Yale head coach John Stuper begins his 30th season at the helm of the baseball program Friday night.

You can watch all of the action this weekend live from Plainsman Park on a reliable streaming service.

Many fans had trouble with streaming Butch Thompson's squad on FloBaseball last weekend and the game against Troy was not on television. This weekend, you can watch the action on the SEC Network+.

Here's how to watch Auburn baseball take on the Yale Bulldogs.

Friday

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Probable starters: Sr. RHP Jordan Armstrong (0-0, 0.00) vs. Sr. RHP Grant Kipp (0-0, 0.00)

TV coverage: SEC Network+

Saturday

Time: 2:00 p.m. CT

Probable starters: So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00) vs. Jr. RHP Mike Walsh (0-0, 0.00)

TV coverage: SEC Network+

Sunday

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Probable starters: Jr. RHP Trace Bright (1-0, 0.00) vs. TBA

TV coverage: SEC Network+

Gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

