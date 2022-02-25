Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn baseball series against the Yale Bulldogs

Here's how to watch the Auburn baseball team against Yale.

The Auburn Tigers (3-1) are taking on the Yale Bulldogs (0-0) in Plainsman Park this weekend. The Tigers defeated Troy in their season opener after finishing last weekend 2-1 in Arlington, Texas. 

Yale has not played a baseball game in two years. Yale's last game was a loss to Jacksonville 8-3 on March 11, 2020. Yale head coach John Stuper begins his 30th season at the helm of the baseball program Friday night. 

You can watch all of the action this weekend live from Plainsman Park on a reliable streaming service. 

Many fans had trouble with streaming Butch Thompson's squad on FloBaseball last weekend and the game against Troy was not on television. This weekend, you can watch the action on the SEC Network+. 

Here's how to watch Auburn baseball take on the Yale Bulldogs. 

Friday

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT 

Probable starters: Sr. RHP Jordan Armstrong (0-0, 0.00) vs. Sr. RHP Grant Kipp (0-0, 0.00)

TV coverage: SEC Network+ 

Saturday

Time: 2:00 p.m. CT

Probable starters: So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00) vs. Jr. RHP Mike Walsh (0-0, 0.00)

TV coverage: SEC Network+

Sunday

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Probable starters: Jr. RHP Trace Bright (1-0, 0.00) vs. TBA

TV coverage: SEC Network+

Gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

GDB_4378
Baseball

How to watch the Auburn baseball series against the Yale Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
35 seconds ago
Nov 19, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback John Franklin (5) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football in the USFL

By Trey Lee
3 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver Caleb Sims (29) grabs for Auburn cornerback Chris Davis (11) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. Ironbowl2013no2
Football

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Tigers vs Vols Predictions

By
Trey Lee,
Zac Blackerby,
Lindsay Crosby,
Lance Dawe,
Mike Gittens and
Gray Oldenburg
4 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Baseball

Auburn baseball turns their attention to Yale, which means turning the focus inward.

By Lindsay Crosby
5 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball clinging to No. 1 seed as SEC Tournament approaches

By Lance Dawe
23 hours ago
Auburn Tigers tight end Luke Deal (86) fights for yards against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Auga01
Football

A Look ahead to the Auburn TE room before Spring Practice

By Gray Oldenburg
Feb 24, 2022
2232022 Zep Jasper (12) goes up for a shot_AuburnvsOleMiss_JT001630
Basketball

Zep Jasper helps awaken Auburn offense vs Ole Miss

By Mike Gittens
Feb 24, 2022
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) is stopped by Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) and Greg Newsome II (20) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ten of the best NFL receivers Ike Hilliard has coached

By Lance Dawe
Feb 24, 2022