Report: Auburn Tigers Set to Host Top Transfer Portal Pitcher
Auburn Tigers baseball is set to host Creighton pitcher Mason Koch for a visit on June 13 and 14 according to On3’s Justin Hokanson. as the Tigers look to add more depth to the pitching staff entering next season.
Koch would enter Auburn with two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.
Koch finished the 2024 season pitching in 38.1 innings and compiled 60 strikeouts and had an ERA of 3.29 while allowing just 17 walks. Kock, who has his fastball clocked at 95 MPH, was dominant down the stretch, not allowing a run in his final four appearances for the Blue Jays. Over the course of the season, opponents had a .226 batting average against Koch.
This past season, Auburn finished 13th in team ERA (5.94), 14th in opponent batting average (.286), 13th in batters struck out (428), 12th in wins (27) and 13th in hits allowed (517).
Auburn has already added two players via the transfer portal in Samford catcher Lucas Steele and South Florida infielder Eric Snow. If the Tigers can land Koch coming out of this visit, it will go a long way in improving what looks to be a major priority for the coaching staff before next Spring.
Auburn finished the season 8-22 in conference and 27-26 overall. Ironically, Koch is from Omaha, Neb., the home of the College World Series. The SEC is sending four teams to compete in the eight-team College World Series this week, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
The competition is stiff in the SEC, and the Tigers are hoping some home cooking might help them get back to Omaha.