Sonny DiChiara collect first professional hit in his first career at bat

In Sonny DiChiara's first career at-bat, he slapped a 2-2 changeup between the shortstop and third baseman for the first hit of many in his career.

Quickly after DiChiara settled onto first base, the other team signaled for the baseball for DiChiara to be able to take home as a keepsake.

It was a great piece of hitting by DiChiara to be able to stay back on the changeup and pick up a base hit.

It was apparent that the change from an aluminum bat to a wood bat did not have much of an effect on DiChiara.

Often you will see former college baseball players struggle to adapt to the new style of bat and begin their professional career in a slump. You could tell by the way DiChiara swung the bat that this was not an issue in his first pro at-bat.

You could hear the crowd at Toyota Field go wild when DiChiara knocked his first career base hit.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas play in Madison, Alabama, so DiChiara surely had many friends and family in attendance. DiChiara was born and raised in Alabama, so there is some extra gratification for him being able to achieve his life goal in his home state.

It is safe to say the Los Angeles Angles and Trash Pandas have gained thousands of new fans as everyone in the Auburn family will be rooting for DiChiara to succeed at the next level.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch