WATCH: Sonny DiChiara collect first professional hit in his first career at bat

WATCH: Sonny DiChiara knocks first professional hit in his first at-bat.

In Sonny DiChiara's first career at-bat, he slapped a 2-2 changeup between the shortstop and third baseman for the first hit of many in his career.

Quickly after DiChiara settled onto first base, the other team signaled for the baseball for DiChiara to be able to take home as a keepsake. 

It was a great piece of hitting by DiChiara to be able to stay back on the changeup and pick up a base hit. 

It was apparent that the change from an aluminum bat to a wood bat did not have much of an effect on DiChiara. 

Often you will see former college baseball players struggle to adapt to the new style of bat and begin their professional career in a slump. You could tell by the way DiChiara swung the bat that this was not an issue in his first pro at-bat. 

You could hear the crowd at Toyota Field go wild when DiChiara knocked his first career base hit. 

The Rocket City Trash Pandas play in Madison, Alabama, so DiChiara surely had many friends and family in attendance. DiChiara was born and raised in Alabama, so there is some extra gratification for him being able to achieve his life goal in his home state. 

It is safe to say the Los Angeles Angles and Trash Pandas have gained thousands of new fans as everyone in the Auburn family will be rooting for DiChiara to succeed at the next level. 

Auburn Tiger s Sonny Dichiara (17) celebrates his home run during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Kentucky Wildcats defeated Auburn Tigers 3-1.
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers infielder Sonny DiChiara (17) puts on his batting gloves before Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional against the Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Adrian Posse, pro-style quarterback class of 2024 from Miami, Florida, arrives for Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp in Clemson Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp In Clemson With Recruit Prospects
Adrian Posse, pro-style quarterback class of 2024 from Miami, Florida, arrives for Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp in Clemson Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp In Clemson With Recruit Prospects
Auburn football helmet at SEC Media Days.
Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
