Two current Tigers, two commits headline early 2023 MLB Draft Boards

As we close the book on calendar year 2022, college baseball's just around the corner and MLB Draft boards are starting to come together. Multiple prospect sites have released the first iterations of their draft boards, and Auburn baseball has both current players and commits represented in Top 100 draft prospect lists.

Looking at the current listings for MLB.com, Baseball America, and Prospects Live, the most common current player listed is ace RHP Joseph Gonzalez. Coming in at 96 on Prospect Live's rankings and 62 on Baseball America's ($), the consensus behind the Puerto Rican sinkerballer is that while his pure "stuff" might not blow anyone away, he has a fantastic blend of command and composure on the mound, as well as an advanced sense of "pitchability" - the ability to execute specific pitches well enough to exploit a hitter's weaknesses.

Both sites note the advanced feel Gonzo has for his slider, able to get both swing and miss as well as inducing hitters to chase out of the zone, a trait that dovetails nicely with his 2-seam fastball's propensity to induce weak contact. His changeup, while a clear third pitch, has improved enough to be included in his repertoire in both writeups.

Starting shortstop Cole Foster shows up on Prospects Live's list, as well, coming in at number 88. They note his "real feel" for switch hitting, a valuable trait when most switch-hitters have either a pronounced difference in power or contact ability from one side of the plate versus the other. His athleticism is enough to project him as either a middle infielder or a center fielder, although Prospects Live expects him to move to 2nd base due to questionable arm strength. They close out the write-up with a note that not only is there real projectable big league talent there, but he could shoot up draft boards ("get helium", as it's known among the prospect apparatus) should his power manifest more in games this upcoming season. Foster batted .267/.395/.488 last season with 9 HRs, 20 extra-base hits, and 29 walks to 46 strikeouts in 53 games.

For Auburn commits, there's more universal recognition for two members of the incoming class in prep shortstops Kevin McGonigle and Colt Emerson, with the pair appearing on all three lists.

McGonigle, entering his senior season at Monsignor Bonner HS in Drexel Hill, PA, is a consensus first round talent by all three sites - Baseball America has him at #12 in the class, while Prospects Live has him at 16 and MLB.com at 21. He's consistently seen as having one of the best hit tools in the class, with a short swing and propensity to barrel pitches to all fields. His baseball IQ and instincts give him good reviews for his defense, despite slightly below-average foot speed and a questionable arm that some evaluators feel will push him to second base as he matures.

Emerson, out of John Glenn HS in New Concord, Ohio, has a remarkably similar scouting report to McGonigle. Coming in at 36 (Baseball America), 41 (Prospects Live), and 45 (MLB.com), he's considered a contact-over-power hitter, although his burgeoning pull-side power potential leads to a slightly higher future power projection than McGonigle. He gets similar average marks on his defense, although evaluators note he played third base with the US National Team in the 18-and-under World Cup and could move either in to second base in the future or use his above-average arm at third base if the power continues to develop. One of the younger prospects in the class, he won't turn 18 until shortly after July's draft, which some clubs focus on because it allows additional flexibility when it comes to eventual 40-man roster protection decisions.

Head coach Butch Thompson and staff have had success recently getting blue-chip prospects on campus, with freshmen C Ike Irish, CF Chris Stanfield, and LHP Zach Crotchfelt all appearing in Top 100 lists last year and still making it through the draft and reporting for classes. Thompson, as well as ace recruiting coordinator Karl Nonemaker, definitely have their work cut out for them with both McGonigle and Emerson.

