Point guard Aden Holloway commits to Auburn over Tennessee

Aden Holloway chooses the Tigers.

Point guard Aden Holloway commits to Auburn, becoming the Tiger's first member of the 2023 recruiting class.

He chose the Tigers over Tennesse, who has recently become a basketball rival for Auburn.

Holloway is ranked on 247Sports as the 30th best player in the class of 2023, making him a four-star. He is climbing the rankings quickly and will almost certainly be a five-star before it is all said and done. 

Holloway recently played in the annual Peach Jam hosted by Nike. He was arguably the best player on the court, playing with some of the best recruits in the class of 2023. 

The way he played at Peach Jam is what opened the eyes of the national media and recruiting experts. His performance has a chance to skyrocket him up the rankings. 

Holloway stands six feet tall and weighs 155-pounds. He is incredibly athletic and can jump out of the gym. 

Holloway is one of the best shooters in the entire recruiting class and can knock down the three-ball with ease. He also finishes at the rim exceptionally well. When driving the ball to the basket, Holloway is very creative and always finds a way to score or dump it off to someone else to score. 

He is a terrific passer and gets his teammates some good opportunities to score the basketball.

Holloway has a chance to become the next great Auburn point guard right up there with names like Jared Harper and Sharife Cooper. 

Hopefully, the addition of Holloway to the class of 2023 will get the ball rolling so Coach Pearl and staff can start to rack up the commitments. 

Auburn continues to dominate on the recruiting trail, which is a testament to how far the Auburn basketball program has come under the wing of Coach Peal. 

Holloway will be a really exciting player to watch in an Auburn uniform. 

