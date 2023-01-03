Auburn basketball drops in latest AP Top 25 poll

Auburn won their only game vs Florida last week but fell two spots in the latest AP top 25 poll.

The Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) fell to No. 22 in the poll, but not because of their own doing - Xavier and Missouri climbed above them after beating No. 2 UConn and No. 19 Kentucky, respectively.

There are now five SEC teams ranked, with the Kentucky Wildcats falling completely out of the poll following a blowout loss to Mizzou.

Here is the week nine AP Top 25 poll in its entirety.

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Kansas

4. UConn

5. Arizona

6. Texas

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Gonzaga

10. UCLA

11. Virginia

12. Miami

13. Arkansas

14. Wisconsin

15. Indiana

16. Duke

17. TCU

18. Xavier

19. Baylor

20. Missouri

21. New Mexico

22. Auburn

23. College of Charleston

24. Ohio State

25. Iowa State

