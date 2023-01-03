Skip to main content

Auburn basketball drops in latest AP Top 25 poll

The Auburn Tigers move down two spots after picking up a win over Florida.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn won their only game vs Florida last week but fell two spots in the latest AP top 25 poll.

The Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) fell to No. 22 in the poll, but not because of their own doing - Xavier and Missouri climbed above them after beating No. 2 UConn and No. 19 Kentucky, respectively.

There are now five SEC teams ranked, with the Kentucky Wildcats falling completely out of the poll following a blowout loss to Mizzou.

Here is the week nine AP Top 25 poll in its entirety.

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Kansas

4. UConn

5. Arizona

6. Texas

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Gonzaga

10. UCLA

11. Virginia

12. Miami

13. Arkansas

14. Wisconsin

15. Indiana

16. Duke

17. TCU

18. Xavier

19. Baylor

20. Missouri

21. New Mexico

22. Auburn

23. College of Charleston

24. Ohio State

25. Iowa State

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Johni Broome vs Florida
Basketball

Auburn basketball drops in latest AP Top 25 poll

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) grabs the interception and heads up field during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Auburn football transfer portal tracker: Where the Tigers need to look next

By Lance Dawe
Recruit Kayin Lee visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game. Kayin Lee
Football

WATCH: Auburn signees Kayin Lee and Darron Reed make plays during All-American Bowl Practice

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Top receivers in Hugh Freeze offenses put up big numbers

By Andrew Stefaniak
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (15)
Football

Podcast: Could Michael Pratt be Auburn football's next quarterback?

By Zac Blackerby
Robby Ashford in the Iron Bowl.
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Five new year's resolutions for Auburn football

By Lance Dawe
Nov 19, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Alabama QB Bryce Young declares for NFL Draft

By Lance Dawe
Sep 24, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ahmad McCullough (19) celebrates after he recovers a fumble in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Maryland LB Ahmad McCullough could be a fit for Auburn

By Zac Blackerby