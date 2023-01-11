Skip to main content

Auburn basketball loses starter to injury

The Auburn Tigers lose one of their starters to injury vs Ole Miss.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Starting small forward Chris Moore exited the game vs Ole Miss on Tuesday night with an injury.

He reemerged from the locked room with a cast around his right arm and an ice pack. Per the Auburn Tigers' Twitter page, he will not be returning tonight due to a right shoulder injury. He only played two minutes before being taken out of the game.

Moore, a surprise starter over Allen Flanigan to begin the season, has been one of if not the most efficient player for the Tigers this year. He's averaging a career-best 6.4 points per game on 54.1% shooting - including 50% from outside the arc and 75.9% from the foul line.

His 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game are also career highs this season.

No. 21 Auburn currently leads Ole Miss 46-41 with 14 minutes left in the game.

Series History

Auburn leads the all-time series over Ole Miss 78-62, having evenly split the series 4-4 over the last eight contests.

Fun Fact

Despite holding a lead in the all-time series, the Tigers took a significant hit in their record following a series high 10-game losing streak from 2012-2017.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Chris Moore vs Georgia State
Basketball

Auburn basketball loses starter to injury

By Lance Dawe
Johni Broome
Basketball

Halftime takeaways: Auburn basketball in close fight with Ole Miss

By Lance Dawe
Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sidelines during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Did Bret Bielema attempt to take a shot at Auburn?

By Lance Dawe
Copy of Auburn Daily Show Thumbnail
Podcasts

Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football lands Nick Mardner, Brian Battie, Ole Miss basketball preview

By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Zach Calzada is transferring to Incarnate Word

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates helmet during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn lands East Carolina transfer center Avery Jones

By Lance Dawe
Ja'varrius Johnson returning a punt against Mercer.
Football

What Hugh Freeze's WR No. 2 has done for his offenses

By Lance Dawe
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Ole Miss

By Zac Blackerby