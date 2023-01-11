Auburn basketball loses starter to injury

Starting small forward Chris Moore exited the game vs Ole Miss on Tuesday night with an injury.

He reemerged from the locked room with a cast around his right arm and an ice pack. Per the Auburn Tigers' Twitter page, he will not be returning tonight due to a right shoulder injury. He only played two minutes before being taken out of the game.

Moore, a surprise starter over Allen Flanigan to begin the season, has been one of if not the most efficient player for the Tigers this year. He's averaging a career-best 6.4 points per game on 54.1% shooting - including 50% from outside the arc and 75.9% from the foul line.

His 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game are also career highs this season.

No. 21 Auburn currently leads Ole Miss 46-41 with 14 minutes left in the game.

Series History

Auburn leads the all-time series over Ole Miss 78-62, having evenly split the series 4-4 over the last eight contests.

Fun Fact

Despite holding a lead in the all-time series, the Tigers took a significant hit in their record following a series high 10-game losing streak from 2012-2017.

