ESPN BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule

Here's what ESPN's Basketball Power Index has to say about the rest of Auburn's season.
Despite their offensive woes, the Auburn Tigers are off to a solid start this season.

Following their dramatic 61-58 win over Florida to open the SEC slate, the Tigers now look forward to the rest of the conference schedule (including their SEC/Big 12 challenge contest). It's a grueling road that should be a dogfight not just for Bruce Pearl's squad, but everyone in the league.

Right now, even if the shooting doesn't improve, ESPN's Basketball Power Index still thinks highly of Auburn and their chances in the SEC.

Here's what the BPI predicts for each individual game.

At Georgia - W (66.9% chance)

Record: 12-2, 2-0 SEC

Vs Arkansas -  W (59.9% chance)

Record: 13-2, 3-0 SEC

At Ole Miss - W (56.6% chance)

Record: 14-2, 4-0 SEC

Vs Mississippi State (71.7% chance)

15-2, 5-0 SEC

At LSU - W (55.1% chance)

Record: 16-2, 6-0 SEC

At South Carolina - W (85.6% chance)

Record: 17-2, 7-0 SEC

Vs Texas A&M - W (75.0% chance)

Record: 18-2, 8-0 SEC

At West Virginia - L (30.7% chance)

Record: 18-3, 8-0 SEC

Vs Georgia - W (86.7% chance)

Record: 19-3, 9-0 SEC

At Tennessee - L (13.9% chance)

Record: 19-4, 9-1 SEC

At Texas A&M - L (43.0% chance)

Record: 19-5, 9-2 SEC

Vs Alabama - W (51.7% chance)

Record 20-5, 10-2 SEC

Vs Missouri - W (79.9% chance)

Record: 21-5, 11-2 SEC

At Vanderbilt - W (68.2% chance)

Record: 22-5, 12-2 SEC

Vs Ole Miss - W (81.3% chance)

Record: 23-5, 13-2 SEC

At Kentucky - L (27.1% chance)

Record: 23-6, 13-3 SEC)

At Alabama - L (25.6% chance)

Record: 23-7, 13-4 SEC

Vs Tennessee - L (34.7% chance)

Record: 23-8, 13-5 SEC

