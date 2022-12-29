ESPN BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule
Despite their offensive woes, the Auburn Tigers are off to a solid start this season.
Following their dramatic 61-58 win over Florida to open the SEC slate, the Tigers now look forward to the rest of the conference schedule (including their SEC/Big 12 challenge contest). It's a grueling road that should be a dogfight not just for Bruce Pearl's squad, but everyone in the league.
Right now, even if the shooting doesn't improve, ESPN's Basketball Power Index still thinks highly of Auburn and their chances in the SEC.
Here's what the BPI predicts for each individual game.
At Georgia - W (66.9% chance)
Record: 12-2, 2-0 SEC
Vs Arkansas - W (59.9% chance)
Record: 13-2, 3-0 SEC
At Ole Miss - W (56.6% chance)
Record: 14-2, 4-0 SEC
Vs Mississippi State (71.7% chance)
15-2, 5-0 SEC
At LSU - W (55.1% chance)
Record: 16-2, 6-0 SEC
At South Carolina - W (85.6% chance)
Record: 17-2, 7-0 SEC
Vs Texas A&M - W (75.0% chance)
Record: 18-2, 8-0 SEC
At West Virginia - L (30.7% chance)
Record: 18-3, 8-0 SEC
Vs Georgia - W (86.7% chance)
Record: 19-3, 9-0 SEC
At Tennessee - L (13.9% chance)
Record: 19-4, 9-1 SEC
At Texas A&M - L (43.0% chance)
Record: 19-5, 9-2 SEC
Vs Alabama - W (51.7% chance)
Record 20-5, 10-2 SEC
Vs Missouri - W (79.9% chance)
Record: 21-5, 11-2 SEC
At Vanderbilt - W (68.2% chance)
Record: 22-5, 12-2 SEC
Vs Ole Miss - W (81.3% chance)
Record: 23-5, 13-2 SEC
At Kentucky - L (27.1% chance)
Record: 23-6, 13-3 SEC)
At Alabama - L (25.6% chance)
Record: 23-7, 13-4 SEC
Vs Tennessee - L (34.7% chance)
Record: 23-8, 13-5 SEC
