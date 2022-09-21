Skip to main content

SEC releases Auburn basketball 2022-23 TV schedule

Tipoff times and TV channels have been announced for Auburn basketball's 2022-23 schedule.
Birmingham, Ala. - The Southeastern Conference unveiled the television networks and start times for its 2022-23 men's basketball schedule on Wednesday.

All games on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and SEC Network) are also available through the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices, or via espn.com/watch. CBS Sports' coverage will air on CBS and also be available to stream live on Paramount+, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ.

Conference play tips off December 29 and runs through March 5. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least once during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing every year.

Ten SEC teams received postseason invitations last season, including six to the NCAA Tournament. The SEC has had 27 NCAA Tournament selections over the last four tournaments.

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn., when Bridgestone Arena hosts the event from March 8-12, 2023.

Here's a look at Auburn basketball's 2022-23 SEC slate, including tipoff times and TV channels. All times are central.

Dec. 28th vs Florida - ESPN2, 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 4th at Georgia - SECN, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 7th vs Arkansas - SECN, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10th at Ole Miss - ESPN2/U, 8:00 p.m.

Jan. 14th vs Mississippi State - SECN, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18th at LSU - ESPN2/U, 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 21st at South Carolina, SECN, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 25th vs Texas A&M - ESPN2/U, 8:00 p.m.

Feb. 1st vs Georgia - SECN, 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Tennessee - ESPN/2, 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 7th at Texas A&M - ESPN/2, 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 11th vs Alabama - ESPN/2, 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 14th vs Missouri - ESPN/2/U, 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 18th at Vanderbilt - SECN, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22nd vs Ole Miss - SECN, 8:00 p.m.

Feb. 25th at Kentucky - CBS, 3:00 p.m.

Mar. 1st at Alabama - ESPN2/U, 6:00 p.m.

Mar. 4th. vs Tennessee. - ESPN/2, 11a/1p/3p

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a break in the action during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
SEC releases Auburn basketball 2022-23 TV schedule

