Auburn makes top six for 2024 guard Cam Scott

Cam Scott is a six-foot-five, 165-pound shooting guard from Lexington, South Carolina.

He is ranked as the 33rd overall player in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports but is listed as a five-star on multiple other recruiting services.

The skilled guard recently released his top six schools, including Texas, Florida State, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Auburn.

When it comes to Scott on the court, he is an incredible ball handler for his six-foot-five frame. He has great shot form that helps him sink pull-up jump shots or threes from deep.

He also plays excellent defense which will help him fit right in with the Tiger team if he chooses Auburn.

The best part of his game is he can truly play the one and the two. He can handle the ball for your team or be a knockdown shooter.

This ability to play multiple guard spots makes Scott an incredibly valuable asset for college teams.

Scott recently talked with Jamie Shaw of On3 to discuss his interest in Auburn and his relationship with the staff. Scott told Shaw, "They feel like I can be one of the top two players on their roster by the time I get there. I have a good relationship with the coaches, and they have gotten to know me and my family. I stay in contact with Coach Pearl and Coach Flanigan weekly. We got a nice little bond forming."

Coach Pearl and his staff are pushing hard after Scott and multiple other highly sought-after 2024 recruits.

This Tiger recruiting class has the chance to be one of the best in the nation when it is all said and done.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch