WATCH: Allen Flanigan drains a three for the Tigers in Cancun

Allen Flanigan is hot for the Tigers in Cancun.

Allen Flanigan and the Tigers are off to a hot start in the Cancun Challenge. 

Flanigan made a three with a hand in his face to add to the Tiger lead in the second half. 

So far, he has ten points on the game to go along with three boards and an assist. 

Flanigan is 2-2 from beyond the arc, helping the Tigers shoot 50% from three so far. 

This is the best the Tigers have shot it from deep so far this season, so there are many things to be excited about. 

Let's look at Flanigan's contested three. 

The number 13 Auburn Tigers (4-0) will take on the Bradley Braves (3-1). This Bradley team was picked to finish second in their conference, so they are no joke. The winner of this game will take on the winner of Liberty and Northwestern at 7:30 CT. The Tigers will look to win the Cancun Challenge and head back to the Plains with some hardware. A good amount of Auburn fans made the trip to paradise, so there should be a slight home-court advantage for the Tigers even away from Neville Arena.

Bruce Pearl
Basketball

