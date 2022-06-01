Skip to main content
It's decision day for Auburn's Allen Flanigan

It's decision day for Auburn's Allen Flanigan

We will learn the fate of Allen Flanigan today.

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

We will learn the fate of Allen Flanigan today.

Players have through June 1 to withdraw their name from the NBA Draft and return to college basketball for another season. 

Allen Flanigan entered his name in the NBA Draft and has yet to withdraw it. He will need to do so sometime today in order to return to Bruce Pearl's squad next season. 

Flanigan has worked out for some NBA teams and been involved with some G League play throughout the NBA Draft process. 

He will make his decision one way or the other sometime today. 

Dylan Cardwell took a similar path this offseason. He put his name in the NBA Draft and eventually pulled his name earlier this week so he could return to the Auburn basketball program for another season on The Plains. 

Many expect Flanigan to do the same thing at some point today. At this point, it seems like it would be a surprise if he were to stay in the NBA Draft. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (right) talks with guard Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

It's decision day for Auburn's Allen Flanigan

By Zac Blackerby14 seconds ago
Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Basketball

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler taken in ESPN's latest NBA Mock Draft

By Zac Blackerby15 hours ago
Auburn Tigers defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (18) returns an interception against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham35
Football

Auburn's kick return game could play a big role for the Tigers in 2022

By Lance Dawe16 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football is in top six for 2023 recruit DaKaari Nelson

By Andrew Stefaniak18 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a break in the action during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

First round of Auburn basketball's home-and-home vs USC scheduled

By Lance Dawe19 hours ago
Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Four Auburn players make Mel Kiper's early position rankings for the 2023 NFL draft

By Lance Dawe20 hours ago
Auburn coach Butch Thompson, right, watches on from the dugout during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Baseball

Auburn baseball hosts a tough regional slate with Florida State, UCLA, and Southeastern Louisiana

By Lindsay Crosby23 hours ago
Coach Christian Robinson Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Top three 2024 LB Myles Graham enjoyed his visit to Auburn

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago