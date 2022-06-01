It's decision day for Auburn's Allen Flanigan

Players have through June 1 to withdraw their name from the NBA Draft and return to college basketball for another season.

Allen Flanigan entered his name in the NBA Draft and has yet to withdraw it. He will need to do so sometime today in order to return to Bruce Pearl's squad next season.

Flanigan has worked out for some NBA teams and been involved with some G League play throughout the NBA Draft process.

He will make his decision one way or the other sometime today.

Dylan Cardwell took a similar path this offseason. He put his name in the NBA Draft and eventually pulled his name earlier this week so he could return to the Auburn basketball program for another season on The Plains.

Many expect Flanigan to do the same thing at some point today. At this point, it seems like it would be a surprise if he were to stay in the NBA Draft.

