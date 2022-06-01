Skip to main content

Allen Flanigan is withdrawing from the NBA Draft, returning to Auburn

Allen Flanigan has removed his name from the NBA Draft.

Allen Flanigan had through the day of June 1st to remove his name from the NBA Draft if he wanted to return to the Auburn Basketball program. 

He did just that. 

Per a report from Jeff Goodman, Flanigan has taken his name out of the NBA Draft and will return to Bruce Pearl's Tigers. 

Earlier this week, teammate center Dylan Cardwell announced that he would be returning to Auburn after testing the NBA Draft waters. 

Both players were expected to return to the Tigers after entering their names in the NBA Draft. Both will be key parts of the Auburn basketball team this upcoming season. 

Auburn did lose some pieces to the NBA Draft, however. Jabari Smith is expected to be the first overall pick to the Orlando Magic. Walker Kessler is projected to be a late first-round pick. 

Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) goes to the basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
