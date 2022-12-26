Skip to main content

Auburn basketball rises in latest AP Top 25

The Auburn Tigers are moving back up after dominating the Washington Huskies on the road.
Auburn has moved up back inside the top 20 in the latest AP Poll.

The Tigers (10-2) are on the verge of starting their SEC slate with a contest against Florida this Wednesday. Thankfully, Auburn built up some momentum heading into the matchup after thrashing Washington in their midweek game.

Bruce Pearl's squad is sandwiched between fellow SEC teams Mississippi State and Kentucky, both of whom took losses last week. Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas are all in order No. 7 through No. 9 as the other three Southeaster Conference teams.

Here is the AP top 25 in its entirety.

1. Purdue (12-0)

2. UConn (13-0)

3. Houston (12-1)

4. Kansas (11-1)

5. Arizona (12-1)

6. Texas (10-1)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Alabama (10-2)

9. Arkansas (11-1)

10. Gonzaga (10-3)

11. UCLA (11-2)

12. Baylor (9-2)

13. Virginia (8-2)

14. Miami (12-1)

15. Wisconsin (9-2)

16. Indiana (10-3)

17. Duke (10-3)

18. TCU (10-1)

19. Kentucky (8-3)

20. Auburn (10-2)

21. Mississippi State (11-1)

22. New Mexico (12-0)

23. Xavier (10-3)

24. West Virginia (10-2)

25. North Carolina (9-4)

Others receiving votes: Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1

