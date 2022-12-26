Auburn basketball rises in latest AP Top 25

Auburn has moved up back inside the top 20 in the latest AP Poll.

The Tigers (10-2) are on the verge of starting their SEC slate with a contest against Florida this Wednesday. Thankfully, Auburn built up some momentum heading into the matchup after thrashing Washington in their midweek game.

Bruce Pearl's squad is sandwiched between fellow SEC teams Mississippi State and Kentucky, both of whom took losses last week. Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas are all in order No. 7 through No. 9 as the other three Southeaster Conference teams.

Here is the AP top 25 in its entirety.

1. Purdue (12-0)

2. UConn (13-0)

3. Houston (12-1)

4. Kansas (11-1)

5. Arizona (12-1)

6. Texas (10-1)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Alabama (10-2)

9. Arkansas (11-1)

10. Gonzaga (10-3)

11. UCLA (11-2)

12. Baylor (9-2)

13. Virginia (8-2)

14. Miami (12-1)

15. Wisconsin (9-2)

16. Indiana (10-3)

17. Duke (10-3)

18. TCU (10-1)

19. Kentucky (8-3)

20. Auburn (10-2)

21. Mississippi State (11-1)

22. New Mexico (12-0)

23. Xavier (10-3)

24. West Virginia (10-2)

25. North Carolina (9-4)

Others receiving votes: Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch