Auburn basketball rises in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Auburn Tigers move up one spot in the latest AP Poll.

Auburn will enter the SEC Tournament ranked as both a top four seed, as well as a top four team in the nation.

The Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Auburn won both of their games this past week, going on the road and defeating Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime before returning him to beat South Carolina 82-71 to clinch the SEC regular season title outright.

Auburn was one of four SEC teams inside the top 25, along with Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

Here is a look at the latest AP Top 25 in its entirety.

1. Gonzaga (24-3)

2. Arizona (28-3)

3. Baylor (26-5)

4. Auburn (27-4)

5. Kentucky (25-6)

6. Kansas (25-6)

7. Duke (26-5)

8. Villanova (23-7)

9. Purdue (25-6)

9. Tennessee (23-7)

11. Providence (24-4)

12. Wisconsin (24-6)

13. UCLA (23-6)

14. Texas Tech (23-8)

15. Arkansas (24-7)

16. Illinois (22-8)

17. Saint Mary's (24-6)

18. Houston (26-5)

19. Murray State (30-2)

20. Connecticut (22-8)

21. USC (25-6)

22. Texas (21-10)

23. Colorado State (24-4)

24. Iowa (22-9)

25. North Carolina (23-8)

Others receiving votes: Boise State (49), South Dakota State (32), Memphis (26), San Diego State (24), LSU (22), Loyola Chicago (16), Ohio State (16), Seton Hall (9), San Francisco (9), Rutgers (8), Alabama (7), Notre Dame (4), Vermont (3), Davidson (1), Longwood (1)

