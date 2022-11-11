Former Auburn Tiger Devan Cambridge has a big game for Arizona State

Devan Cambridge, better known on the Plains as bounce man, decided to transfer to Arizona State after the Tiger's magical season a year ago.

Cambridge had been with Auburn for three years before leaving to become a Sun Devil.

He is loved by the Auburn community, which has not changed since his departure, as all Tigers fans want to see Cambridge put up big numbers this year.

In his second game as a Sun Devil, Cambridge scored 16 points against Northern Arizona University, leading Arizona State to an 84-68 win.

He was 5-8 from the field, including a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc. Cambridge also had six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Cambridge struggled from three a season ago at Auburn, so it is good to see he found his stroke at his new school.

He has some of the best hops in all of college basketball, so Auburn fans will undoubtedly miss his monster jams in Neville Arena.

Hopefully, Cambridge's success in this game continues throughout the rest of the season.

Let's watch some of bounce man's highlights from his big game for ASU.

Must read stories

Tigers' loss to Mississippi State shows Auburn hasn't lost their heart

Auburn basketball memes are back following win over George Mason

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

On To Victory excited about partnership, future with Auburn University

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch