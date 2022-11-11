Skip to main content

Former Auburn Tiger Devan Cambridge has a big game for Arizona State

Devan Cambridge lit up the scoreboard for ASU.

Devan Cambridge, better known on the Plains as bounce man, decided to transfer to Arizona State after the Tiger's magical season a year ago. 

Cambridge had been with Auburn for three years before leaving to become a Sun Devil. 

He is loved by the Auburn community, which has not changed since his departure, as all Tigers fans want to see Cambridge put up big numbers this year. 

In his second game as a Sun Devil, Cambridge scored 16 points against Northern Arizona University, leading Arizona State to an 84-68 win. 

He was 5-8 from the field, including a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc. Cambridge also had six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. 

Cambridge struggled from three a season ago at Auburn, so it is good to see he found his stroke at his new school. 

He has some of the best hops in all of college basketball, so Auburn fans will undoubtedly miss his monster jams in Neville Arena. 

Hopefully, Cambridge's success in this game continues throughout the rest of the season. 

Let's watch some of bounce man's highlights from his big game for ASU. 

Nov 10, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; ASU Sun Devils guard Devan Cambridge (35) high-fives teammate DJ Horne (0) during their 84-68 win over the NAU Lumberjacks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Basketball Asu Mbb
Basketball

