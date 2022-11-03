Skip to main content

Auburn Twitter unleashed new memes after winning exhibition game

With Auburn basketball season upon us the memes are back.

After defeating Alabama Huntsville, 87-69, Auburn basketball is officially back. 

Since Auburn basketball is back, so are the memes that fans put under the opposing team's accounts after Auburn beats them.

This is all in good fun, and at times last year, some team's official accounts would joke about the meme bombs saying things like "go for it" when they posted the final score. 

This game had ups and downs for Auburn, but the two big bright spots were Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams.

Williams scored a team-leading 16 points in the win, and Flanigan looked like his old athletic self. 

The Tigers were also playing without true freshman guard Chance Westry in this game, who has a chance to be one of the best players on the team. 

The one thing you could harp on in the win was the Tiger's free throw percentage. Auburn attempted 34 free throws and only made 23 of them for a percentage of 67.6. 

This is something the Tigers will need to clean up, but you can expect that to happen as the team get's into the flow of the season. 

Let's look at some of the best memes from Auburn's exhibition win over Alabama Huntsville. 

You can click here for takeaways from Auburn's exhibition victory. 

