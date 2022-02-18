Bruce Pearl makes short list for Coach of the Year

When you’ve had the kind of success the Auburn Tigers have found this season, it’s no surprise that the coach might end up on the list for the Naismith Coach of the Year award. Pearl received a $50 million 8 year extension this season and continues to show why he was well worth the investment.

Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl has been named one of 15 late-season watch list candidates for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Award as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Friday.

No team in the SEC has won more games than Auburn over the last five years. Pearl led the Tigers to a #1 overall ranking this season before dropping back to #2 after an overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Despite the second loss the Tigers are still red hot and on their way to a number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. While the Tigers can score with anyone, the hallmark of Bruce Pearl’s team is defense. Something he emphasizes and preaches as a core tenant of a team with championship DNA.

Auburn’s Coach joins a list with Mark Adams of Texas Tech, John Calipari of Kentucky, Ed Cooley of Providence, Scott Drew of Baylor, Mark Few of Gonzaga, Steve Forbes of Wake Forest, Greg Gard of Wisconsin, Jeff Linder of Wyoming, Tommy Lloyd of Arizona, Bob McKillop of Davidson, Matt McMahon of Murray State, Kelvin Sampson of Houston, Shaka Smart of Marquette and Brad Underwood of Illinois.

There are a few opportunities for Pearl to bolster his resume for the award between now and the end of the season and winning the conference tournament would certainly add substance to an already impressive resume.

Pearl currently ranks among the Top 15 coaches in conference history by victories (11th, 293) and in SEC regular-season games (14th, 128) during his time at Tennessee and Auburn combined.

He is also the first and only head coach to lead two SEC schools to the program’s first-ever No. 1 national ranking. The Tigers were ranked a program-best three-consecutive week in the AP Poll.