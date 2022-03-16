Auburn basketball has a chance to win the NCAA Tournament according to these two stats.

Auburn basketball is one of six teams that could win the NCAA Tournament according to this metric.

The Auburn Tigers are one of six teams that could win the national championship according to two stats over the last 20 years.

The Auburn basketball team secured a two-seed in the mid-west region and will play Jacksonville State on Friday.

This is the time of year when every sports fan is filling out their bracket and predicting upsets throughout the NCAA Tournament but there are six teams that have a chance to win the tournament outright based on how history has looked at these two stats.

In the last 20 years, every championship winner has ranked 22nd or better in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Tigers currently rank eighth in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Also in the last 20 years, every champion has ranked 39th or better on offensive adjusted efficiency. Auburn is 24th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Looking at all of the teams in the tournament, only six squads meet this criteria.

Those teams are Gonzaga, Arizona, UCLA, Tennessee, Baylor, and Auburn.

Auburn's road seems manageable but they will need to play like the team they were earlier in the season where they were more efficient on offense. If the Auburn Tigers can survive the first weekend, they will have a chance to go on a run.

