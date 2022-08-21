Auburn basketball in final seven for Davin Cosby

The Auburn Tigers are in contention for another talented guard.

Davin Cosby is a six-foot-five, 180-pound shooting guard from Richmond, Virginia.

He is listed as a three-star on 247Sports but has picked up some steam as of late, so the belief is that Cosby will rise in the rankings.

Cosby recently released his final seven schools: Auburn, Alabama, LSU, NC State, Virginia, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.

Cosby was asked about where he stands with each of his final seven schools, and he had this to say about Auburn: "They are new to the board, but I had a great Zoom call with the staff, and they showed me how I fit in the system, and they seem really genuine. I have to visit to know more about them."

Hearing a recruit say this shows how far Coach Pearl has brought the Auburn basketball program. All it takes is a phone call from Coach Pearl and recruits have instant interest in Auburn.

When it comes to Cosby's style of play, he can score in many different ways, whether it be a three-ball, slashing to the basket, or making a mid-range jump shot.

He also plays lock-down defense, which is a must for a Pearl-coached basketball team.

Cosby has not set a commitment date yet, so the hope will be for the coaching staff to get him on campus for a visit to show him what Auburn has to offer.

Cosby will continue to rise up the ranks and would be a great addition to Auburn's 2023 class if the Tigers were able to land him.

