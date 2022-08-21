Auburn basketball in final seven for Davin Cosby

Skip to main content

Auburn basketball makes final seven for Davin Cosby

Class of 2023 shooting guard Davin Cosby has Auburn in his final seven schools.

The Auburn Tigers are in contention for another talented guard. 

Davin Cosby is a six-foot-five, 180-pound shooting guard from Richmond, Virginia. 

He is listed as a three-star on 247Sports but has picked up some steam as of late, so the belief is that Cosby will rise in the rankings. 

Cosby recently released his final seven schools: Auburn, Alabama, LSU, NC State, Virginia, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.

Cosby was asked about where he stands with each of his final seven schools, and he had this to say about Auburn: "They are new to the board, but I had a great Zoom call with the staff, and they showed me how I fit in the system, and they seem really genuine. I have to visit to know more about them."

Hearing a recruit say this shows how far Coach Pearl has brought the Auburn basketball program. All it takes is a phone call from Coach Pearl and recruits have instant interest in Auburn. 

When it comes to Cosby's style of play, he can score in many different ways, whether it be a three-ball, slashing to the basket, or making a mid-range jump shot. 

He also plays lock-down defense, which is a must for a Pearl-coached basketball team. 

Cosby has not set a commitment date yet, so the hope will be for the coaching staff to get him on campus for a visit to show him what Auburn has to offer. 

Cosby will continue to rise up the ranks and would be a great addition to Auburn's 2023 class if the Tigers were able to land him.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball in final seven for Davin Cosby

By Andrew Stefaniak
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn football training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

What Bryan Harsin said following Auburn football's Saturday practice

By Lance Dawe
Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice Friday.Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Takeaways and observations from Saturday's open practice window

By Zac Blackerby
Coach Bruce Pearl.Auburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Basketball

Auburn basketball target Baye Fall cuts list to seven

By Andrew Stefaniak
Coach Eric KiesauAuburn football pre training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

What we learned Eric Kiesau and Jeff Schmedding after Auburn's second fall camp scrimmage

By Lance Dawe
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 18: Dylan Cardwell #44 and K.D. Johnson #0 of the Auburn Tigers react after Jabari Smith #10's dunk against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 18, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Basketball

Auburn basketball releases their 2022-23 non-conference schedule

By Andrew Stefaniak
Keiondre Jones (58), Morris Joseph Jr. (91), Tate Johnson (54)Auburn football practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Is Tate Johnson undersized to play center in the SEC?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Aug 17, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson (28) is met at home by teammates after hitting a game winning grand slam home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Josh Donaldson hits a walk-off grand slam for the New York Yankees

By Andrew Stefaniak