Devan Cambridge has entered the transfer portal

Just days after the Tigers lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Miami, Auburn small forward Devan Cambridge announced that he is entering the transfer portal, per his Instagram.

Cambridge spent three years at Auburn, averaging 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. His best season came in 2020, where he started 19 games for the Tigers and averaged 8.9 points.

His athleticism and bounce was what made him a valuable asset to the team. Cambridge grabbed 1.7 offensive rebounds per contest during this past season. He also caught a number of ridiculous lobs and threw down some vicious dunks. Early on in his career, his three point shooting was also important, but unfortunately he statistically regressed every season at Auburn (34.2% in 2019-20, 28.7% in 2020-21, and 22.1% during the 2021-22 season).

Auburn is looking rather thin at the small forward position heading into next season, with Allen Flanigan's intentions to stay with the Tigers unknown and four-star Chance Westry being the only player Auburn has coming in that could legitimately help fill the void at the three spot.

Cambridge's highlights will certainly be missed, but his inefficiency on the offensive end will likely be replaced by someone who can shoot with more consistency. Cambridge also struggled to handle the ball, which left the Tigers without an extra option to drive to the basket when needed.

Best of luck to Devan. Hopefully he will find a new landing spot soon and will rekindle some of the magic he had during his freshman season.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube