Skip to main content

Auburn basketball loses top spot in latest AP Top 25 rankings

The Auburn Tigers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll.

It was a short lived run, but it was a good one.

The Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) lost their No. 1 ranking in this week's AP Top 25 Poll after losing to No. 23 Arkansas 80-76 in overtime last Wednesday. The Tigers moved down to No. 2.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2) have now replaced Auburn as the No. 1 overall team in both the AP Poll and the NCAA Tournament Bracketology according to Joe Lunardi. While there is opportunity for Auburn to reclaim the top spot, Gonzaga will likely breeze through the remainder of their incredibly weak schedule and finish No. 1, whereas Auburn will struggle with more difficult games, as they have now for several weeks.

The Tigers have been on a little bit of a cold stretch as of late. Auburn's shooting has been subpar for various stretches this season, but it has been especially bad in SEC play. Despite being one of the most offensively efficient teams in the SEC (2nd, according to KenPom) Auburn is 13th in the SEC in three-point field goal percentage, shooting an abysmal 27.7% from beyond the arc. That number has to increase for Auburn to make a run in March.

The law of averages would indicate that Auburn can't stay cold forever, but after seeing a six game stretch of inefficient offense, I'm beginning to fear that the poor shooting is simply becoming reality for the Tigers now. Regardless, adjustments need to be made.

Auburn takes on Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7 SEC) this Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST. Television broadcast is TBD.

Here is the latest AP Poll in its entirety.

  1. Gonzaga (21-2)
  2. Auburn (23-2)
  3. Arizona (22-2)
  4. Kentucky (21-4)
  5. Purdue (22-4)
  6. Kansas (20-4)
  7. Baylor (21-4)
  8. Providence (21-2)
  9. Duke (21-4)
  10. Villanova (19-6)
  11. Texas Tech (19-6)
  12. Illinois (18-6)
  13. UCLA (17-5)
  14. Houston (20-4)
  15. Wisconsin (19-5)
  16. Tennessee (18-6)
  17. USC (21-4)
  18. Ohio State (15-6)
  19. Michigan State (18-6)
  20. Texas (18-7)
  21. Murray State (18-7)
  22. Wyoming (21-3)
  23. Arkansas (19-6)
  24. Connecticut (17-7)
  25. Alabama (16-9)

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

Auburn basketball loses top spot in latest AP Top 25 rankings

9 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25), defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) and defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrate a sack against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn
Football

Looking at Jeff Schmedding's Role at Auburn

1 hour ago
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Football

Huge weekend for Auburn football and basketball, Auburn baseball preview

3 hours ago
Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead reacts during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Two Auburn Tigers become Super Bowl Champions

4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

Auburn assistant coach is joining Denver Broncos staff

18 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl walks the court before Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

A look back at Auburn basketball's win over Texas A&M

Feb 13, 2022
Former Auburn and current Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) walks onto the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally Super Bowl Lvi Feb 7 287
Football

Auburn legend Charles Barkley makes his Super Bowl pick

Feb 13, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl walks the court before Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after beating Texas A&M at home

Feb 12, 2022