Auburn basketball clinging to No. 1 seed as SEC Tournament approaches

Despite their recent losses, Auburn is still a projected 1 seed in the latest Bracketology.

It sounds harsh to say, but it certainly feels like Auburn peaked early.

Bruce Pearl teams usually have peaked in March, playing cohesive, high-octane basketball that gives other teams that are still suffering through the grind of SEC play fits.

Now, this season has been a little different. Auburn's guards started the season of extremely hot, essentially scoring at will at times whereas now players like Wendell Green Jr. and KD Johnson have really struggled to score in this second half stretch of conference play.

Even though Auburn is 3-2 over their last five games, the Tigers (25-3, 13-2 SEC) are still a projected 1 seed in the latest Bracketology put out by Joe Lunardi. Unfortunately, they are the fourth top seed in the bracket, meaning on loss could put Auburn on the 2 seed line, moving Kentucky up past the Tigers.

The Tigers are one of six SEC schools that are projected to make the field. Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, and Arkansas are all currently sitting within the projected field.

Auburn. takes on No. 17 Tennessee this Saturday, February 24th at 3:00 p.m. CT in a massive battle that has both SEC regular season and NCAA Tournament implications. The Tigers desperately need an impressive road win to solidify their resume.

Auburn basketball clinging to No. 1 seed as SEC Tournament approaches

By Lance Dawe

1 minute ago

By Lance Dawe
1 minute ago
