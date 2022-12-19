Auburn basketball drops in latest AP Top 25

The Tigers (9-2) are slowly dropping down the AP Top 25.

Following a close loss to USC on Sunday afternoon, Auburn fell from No. 19 to No. 23 in the AP poll. Last week was a rough one for Bruce Pearl's squad, who before losing to USC scraped by Georgia State (the worst team on Auburn's schedule according to KenPom) at home the previous Wednesday.

There are five SEC teams in the poll excluding the Tigers, with Tennessee leading the way at No. 8.

Auburn is scheduled to play at Washington this Wednesday.

You can take a look at the entire AP Top 25 poll below.

1. Purdue (11-0)

2. UConn (11-0)

3. Houston (11-1)

4. Kansas (10-1)

5. Arizona (10-1)

6. Virginia (8-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Tennessee (9-2)

9. Alabama (9-2)

10. Arkansas (10-1)

11. Gonzaga (9-3)

12. Baylor (7-2)

13. UCLA (10-2)

14. Duke (10-2)

15. Mississippi State (11-0)

16. Illinois (8-3)

17. Wisconsin (9-2)

18. Indiana (8-3)

19. Kentucky (7-3)

20. TCU (9-1)

21. Virginia Tech (11-1)

22. Miami (11-1)

23. Auburn (9-2)

24. Marquette (9-3)

25. Arizona State (11-1)

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary's 1

