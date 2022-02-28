Auburn basketball falls in latest AP Poll
After another road loss, the Auburn Tigers fell in the latest AP Poll. The Tigers now ranked at number five.
The Tigers were ranked at number three last week.
Auburn was part of a historic Saturday where almost every team in the top ten lost in their action.
The Tigers trail Gonzaga at one, Arizona at two, Baylor at three, and Duke at four in the poll.
Other SEC teams are Kentucky at seven, Tennessee at 13, Arkansas at 14, and Alabama at 25.
Auburn takes on Mississippi State Wednesday night in Starkville, Mississippi, and will wrap up the regular season at home against South Carolina this Saturday in Auburn Arena.
Here is the full AP Poll.
1. Gonzaga
2. Arizona
3. Baylor
4. Duke
5. Auburn
6. Kansas
7. Kentucky
8. Purdue
9. Providence
10. Wisconsin
11. Villanova
12. Texas tech
13. Tennessee
14. Arkansas
15. Houston
16. USC
17. UCLA
18. Connecticut
19. Saint Mary's
20. Illinois
21. Texas
22. Murray State
23. Ohio State
24. Iowa
25. Alabama
Others receiving votes:
Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1
