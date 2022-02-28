Skip to main content
Auburn basketball falls in latest AP Poll

The Tigers are still a top five team.

© Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

After another road loss, the Auburn Tigers fell in the latest AP Poll. The Tigers now ranked at number five. 

The Tigers were ranked at number three last week. 

Auburn was part of a historic Saturday where almost every team in the top ten lost in their action. 

The Tigers trail Gonzaga at one, Arizona at two, Baylor at three, and Duke at four in the poll. 

Other SEC teams are Kentucky at seven, Tennessee at 13, Arkansas at 14, and Alabama at 25. 

Auburn takes on Mississippi State Wednesday night in Starkville, Mississippi, and will wrap up the regular season at home against South Carolina this Saturday in Auburn Arena. 

Here is the full AP Poll. 

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Baylor

4. Duke

5. Auburn

6. Kansas

7. Kentucky

8. Purdue

9. Providence

10. Wisconsin 

11. Villanova

12. Texas tech

13. Tennessee

14. Arkansas

15. Houston 

16. USC

17. UCLA

18. Connecticut

19. Saint Mary's

20. Illinois

21. Texas

22. Murray State

23. Ohio State

24. Iowa

25. Alabama

Others receiving votes:

Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
