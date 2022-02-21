Auburn basketball comes in at number three in the latest AP Poll

The Auburn Tigers slip to three in the latest AP poll rankings. They were atop the rankings two weeks ago, slipped to two after losing to Arkansas, and then slip to three after losing a tough one on the road against the Florida Gators.

Gonzaga stays at number one. Arizona slides up to number two, Purdue moves from five to four, and Kansas fills out the top five.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the next highest-ranked SEC team at six. They were ranked at four a week ago but slipped due to losing to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Vols are now ranked at 17 and Arkansas at 18. Alabama is the last SEC team ranked in the top 25 at 24 despite having ten losses on the season.

LSU received a few votes to be in the poll but did not make the cut into the top 25.

Auburn was ranked first for the first time in program history earlier this season. They play Ole Miss on Wednesday and #17 Tennesee on Saturday.

Here's the full AP poll.

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Auburn

4. Pursue

5. Kansas

6. Kentucky

7. Duke

8. Villanova

9. Texas Tech

10. Baylor

11. Providence

12. UCLA

13. Wisconsin

14. Houston

15. Illinois

16. USC

17. Tennessee

18. Arkansas

19. Murray State

20. Texas

21. Connecticut

22. Ohio State

23. Saint Mary's

24. Alabama

25. Iowa

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1