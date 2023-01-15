Skip to main content

LOOK: Auburn basketball honors Mike Leach in pregame warmups

The Auburn Tigers had some new pregame warmup gear honoring the late Mississippi State coach.
Auburn basketball decided to wear some new pregame threads to honor the late Mike Leach.

The shirts included "Mike" on the front, including a cowbell with a pirate skull and bones on the front in place of the "I". The back features one of Leach's popular motto's, "swing your sword."

Leach, a pioneer of the "Air Raid" offense and one of the most influential offensive minds to ever walk the sidelines, passed on December 12th, 2022. He finished 19-17 at Mississippi State after three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Here are some photos from Auburn's pregame shoot around with the shirts.

Swing your Sword.
Wendell Green pregame before Auburn vs Mississippi State
Swing your sword
Dylan Cardwell pregame before Auburn vs Mississippi State.
Allen Flanigan pregame before Auburn vs Mississippi State.
Zep Jasper pregame before Auburn vs Mississippi State.
Jalen Harper pregame before Auburn vs Mississippi State.
Swing your Sword

