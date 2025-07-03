Auburn Basketball to Host MAAC Squad in Early November
Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers have added another game to their nonconference slate ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
Auburn will host Merrimack on Thursday, Nov. 6, sources told college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The matchup will likely serve as Auburn’s regular-season opener, as the first week in November has often held the Tigers’ first game in recent years.
Their clash with the Warriors will mark the first meeting between Auburn and a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school since the magical 2018-19 season that saw Auburn make its first run to the Final Four. Saint Peter’s visited then-Auburn Arena on Nov. 28, 2018. The Tigers claimed a 99-49 victory over the Peacocks.
The contest will act as a precursor to another historically tough non-conference schedule for Auburn, which already includes dates with Houston in Birmingham, Ala., Purdue in Indianapolis, NC State in the SEC/ACC challenge, and Oregon and Michigan in Las Vegas at the Players Era Festival.
Merrimack joins Queens as the only other non-Power Five team currently on the Tigers’ schedule before SEC play begins. Auburn will face Queens on Monday, Dec. 29, at Neville Arena.