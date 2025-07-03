Auburn Daily

Auburn Basketball to Host MAAC Squad in Early November

The Auburn Tigers locked down what could be their season opener this fall

Gunner Norene

The docket for next season is coming together
The docket for next season is coming together / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers have added another game to their nonconference slate ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Auburn will host Merrimack on Thursday, Nov. 6, sources told college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The matchup will likely serve as Auburn’s regular-season opener, as the first week in November has often held the Tigers’ first game in recent years.

Their clash with the Warriors will mark the first meeting between Auburn and a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school since the magical 2018-19 season that saw Auburn make its first run to the Final Four. Saint Peter’s visited then-Auburn Arena on Nov. 28, 2018. The Tigers claimed a 99-49 victory over the Peacocks.

The contest will act as a precursor to another historically tough non-conference schedule for Auburn, which already includes dates with Houston in Birmingham, Ala., Purdue in Indianapolis, NC State in the SEC/ACC challenge, and Oregon and Michigan in Las Vegas at the Players Era Festival. 

Merrimack joins Queens as the only other non-Power Five team currently on the Tigers’ schedule before SEC play begins. Auburn will face Queens on Monday, Dec. 29, at Neville Arena.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Gunner Norene
GUNNER NORENE

Gunner is a sports journalism production major who has written for the Auburn Plainsman as well as founded his own sports blog of Gunner Sports Report, while still in middle school. He has been a video production assistant for the Kansas City Royals' minor league affiliate Columbia Fireflies. Gunner has experience covering a variety of college sports, including football and basketball.

Home/Basketball