How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Florida Gators

Here's how you can see the Auburn basketball team in action against the Florida Gators.

The Auburn Tigers hit the road again in SEC play and travel to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators.

Auburn looks to continue the second-best start in conference play that it has had in program history with a 12-1 clip in SEC games this season. The Tigers are in first place in the SEC but play three of their final games away from Auburn Arena.

This Saturday, Auburn plays in Gainesville against the Gators, where Flordia has won 13 in a row against Auburn. The Tigers have not won there since February 10th, 1996. Auburn is 2-18 in the last 20 meetings at Gainesville dating back to 1988.

These two teams played last month in Auburn Arena. Auburn was able to secure the 85-73 win after eventually pulling away from the Gators late in the matchup. Since that game, Florida has had its ups and downs in SEC play.

Who is playing

The number two ranked Auburn Tigers (24-2) are facing the Florida Gators (16-10) in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

How to watch the game

You can watch the game on ESPN at 1:00 p.m. CT.

The commentators are Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes.

How to live stream

You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game.