How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Vanderbilt Commodores

Here's how you can see the Auburn basketball team in action against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Auburn Tigers are coming off of an easy win after coasting to victory against the Texas A&M Aggies 75-58 this past Saturday. Now, they look to extend their winning streak to two in a row as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores inside Auburn Arena Wednesday night. 

Vanderbilt has not been too imposing in SEC play but has an exciting player in Scottie Pippen Jr., the son of basketball legend Scottie Pippen. He is an athletic player that is able to get to the rim and score. Pippen is averaging 18.9 points per game this season. He's shooting 42.5% from the floor. 

Who is playing

The number two ranked Auburn Tigers (23-2) are facing the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-11) in Auburn Arena. 

How to watch the game

You can watch the game Wednesday night on the SEC Network at 8 p.m. CT. 

How to live stream

You can live stream the game from any of ESPN's streaming services and apps or at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen:

You can hear the voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham on the call. Here is a list of local affiliates.

Be sure to check out Auburn Daily for takeaways and coverage after the game. 

Basketball

2 minutes ago
