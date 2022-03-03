Skip to main content

Jabari Smith named finalist for Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award

Auburn star Jabari Smith is one of the five finalists for the Karl Malone Award.

Jabari Smith has been on an absolute tear as of late.

Over the past five games, Smith is averaging 25.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He's also shooting 50.0% from the floor and 52.9% from three.

Those are insane numbers. Worthy of an award, some might say.

Smith has been named one of the five finalists for the Karl Malone Power Power Forward of the Year Award, which is given out annually to the best power forward in college basketball.

Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero (Duke), EJ Liddell (Ohio State), and Keegan Murray (Iowa) were also named as finalists for the award. All of which have had excellent seasons.

"We're excited to recognize these five tremendous power forwards as the best in the collegiate game today, not only at their positions, but in the game in general," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "Unfortunately, only one can take home the award come April and we're grateful to have Karl Malone spearheading a committee that will take great care when evaluating these players in the games that matter most."

According to a press release from Auburn Athletics, A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in late January, and then to five in March.

The winner of the award is determined by a combination of both fan votes as well as votes from the Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee. Fans can vote for one of the five finalists on March 4th at hoophallawards.com.

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
