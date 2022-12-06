WATCH: Jabari Smith nails dagger three to carry the Rockets over the 76ers

Jabari Smith had a slow start to his rookie season, but boy, is he heating up now.

On December 5th, Smith and the Houston Rockets took on the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets snuck away with a 132-123 victory in double overtime.

Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. He also had a +/- of +8, so the Rockets were doing well with Smith on the floor.

He is now averaging 11.8 points, seven rebounds, 0.7 assists, and one block per game this season.

Smith's best play of the game against the 76ers was a dagger three he hit to put them up six in double overtime with a minute left in the game.

This was the biggest three-pointer of his young career, but you can count on many more.

Over his last ten games, Smith is shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from deep. Smith's numbers continue to get better and better as he finds his groove in the NBA.

Let's take a look at Smith's dagger three to secure the win for the Rockets.

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Jake Thorton as offensive line coach

The best wide receivers available in the transfer portal

The best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Wesley McGriff, returns for third stint with Tigers

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch