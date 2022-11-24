Jaylin Williams drains a three in Cancun

Jaylin Williams has been hot from deep for the Tigers in Cancun. He made an early three to give the Tigers an early lead against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Tigers need consistent three-point shooters to have a good season, and it looks like that could be Williams.

Williams started hot last game, then cooled off against Bradley, so he will look to score throughout the whole game against Northwestern

The Tigers have played great defense against Northwestern early, leading to a quick 6-2 lead.

Williams and the rest of the Tigers will hope to beat the Wildcats and take home the Cancun Challenge trophy.

Let's watch Williams drain one from deep against Northwestern.

The number 13 Auburn Tigers (5-0) will take on the Northwestern Wildcats (5-0). This will be the Tiger's first power five matchup of the year. Auburn is only a 7.5-point favorite in this game, so if you think the Tigers will win big, head over to Bet Online. The Tigers will look to win the Cancun Challenge and head back to the Plains with some hardware. A good amount of Auburn fans made the trip to paradise, so there should be a slight home-court advantage for the Tigers even away from Neville Arena.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Auburn football coaching hot board: Dabo Swinney in the mix?

Mississippi radio host adds details to reports of a Kiffin, Ole Miss extension

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch