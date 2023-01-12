Where does Auburn stack up compared to the rest of the SEC in Lunardi's recent Bracketology?

The Auburn basketball team won their second conference game in a row defeating Ole Miss in Oxford.

This game immediately followed the Tiger's signature win of the season so far, which came from defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Things were looking grim after the loss to Georgia, but these back-to-back quality wins have put Auburn back in the mix in talks of the Big Dance.

Joe Lunardi updates his Bracketology quite often, and his most recent update has the Tigers safely in the tournament as an eight seed.

Let's look at where the Tigers stack up compared to the rest of the SEC.

Alabama 1-seed (Number 3 overall)

Tennessee 2-seed (Number 6 overall)

Arkansas 3-seed (Number 11 overall)

Missouri 6-seed (Number 23 overall)

Auburn 8-seed (Number 29 overall)

Mississippi State 10-seed (Number 40 overall)

Kentucky First Four Out (Number 72 overall)

Florida On the bubble (Number 79 overall)

The Tigers already have wins over Arkansas and Florida, which will be good for seeding as these are two quality opponents.

Auburn still has to do battle with all of the other teams on this list, including two games with both Alabama and Tennessee and a trip to Lexington to take on Kentucky.

So it is safe to say there is still a lot of meat on the bone in conference play before we get to the tournament.

Auburn is starting to play good team basketball, and it couldn't be happening at a better time.

