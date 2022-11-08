WATCH: Johni Broome puts it down with authority
Johni Broome has made some excellent moves in the post to help Auburn hold onto their double-digit lead.
Broome was brought to Auburn to replace the production Walker Kessler provided a year ago.
Broome has rebounded well and shown how good of a shot blocker he is and why he will be able to put up Kessler-esque numbers.
He will be a lot of fun to watch this season for this team. If all goes well, Broome could develop into one of the best big men in the SEC this season.
Let's watch Broome slam it down to extend the Tiger lead.
You can follow along with the live blog here.
