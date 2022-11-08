Johni Broome puts it down with authority

Johni Broome has made some excellent moves in the post to help Auburn hold onto their double-digit lead.

Broome was brought to Auburn to replace the production Walker Kessler provided a year ago.

Broome has rebounded well and shown how good of a shot blocker he is and why he will be able to put up Kessler-esque numbers.

He will be a lot of fun to watch this season for this team. If all goes well, Broome could develop into one of the best big men in the SEC this season.

Let's watch Broome slam it down to extend the Tiger lead.

You can follow along with the live blog here.

Must read stories

Auburn, Dan Lanning in discussions about Tigers' head coach vacancy

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch