Johni Broome scores his 1,000th point

Auburn center Johni Broome scored the 1,000th point of his college basketball career.

After a successful run at Morehead State, he transferred to play for Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers. In the third game of his Auburn tenure, he passed 1,000 career points.

Broome has been battling an ankle injury to start the season. So far during the battle with Winthrop, he looks fresh.

Tuesday’s game against the Winthrop Eagles is a non-bracketed game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Next week, the Tigers will play in the Riviera Division (Bradley, Liberty, and Northwestern), while Winthrop is in the Mayan Division (Purdue Fort Wayne, Eastern Michigan, and Southern Miss).

Entering Tuesday, Auburn leads the all-time series with Winthrop 5-1. The most recent meeting was on Nov. 24, 2017, in Auburn with the Tigers securing a 119-85 victory. It tied as the most points squared by an Auburn squad in the Bruce Pearl Era next to 119 versus Northwestern State on Nov. 27, 2015.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch