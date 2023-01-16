Skip to main content

Auburn basketball jumps inside top 20 of latest AP Top 25 poll

The Auburn Tigers are moving up in the latest edition of the AP poll.
Auburn has now risen just outside the top 15 of the latest edition of the AP Top 25, coming in a No. 16.

The Tigers (14-3, 4-1 SEC) are one of four SEC teams inside the poll, with Alabama leading the way at No. 4. Tennessee falls to No. 9 after losing to Kentucky at home, Arkansas slides down to No. 25 after losing four of their last five, and Missouri drops from No. 20 to only having three votes following their losses to Texas A&M and Florida.

Here is the AP poll in its entirety:

1. Houston (17-1)

2. Kansas (16-1)

3. Purdue (16-1)

4. Alabama (15-2)

5. UCLA (16-2)

6. Gonzaga (16-3)

7. Texas (15-2)

8. Xavier (15-3)

9. Tennessee (14-3)

10. Virginia (13-3)

11. Arizona (15-3)

12. Iowa State (13-3)

13. Kansas State (15-2)

14. TCU (14-3)

15. UConn (15-4)

16. Auburn (14-3)

17. Miami (14-3)

18. Charleston (18-1)

19. Clemson (15-3)

20. Marquette (14-5)

21. Baylor (12-5)

22. Providence (14-4)

23. Rutgers (13-5)

24. FAU (16-1)

25. Arkansas (12-5)

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1

