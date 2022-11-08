WATCH: KD Johnson nails the first three of the year for the Tigers

K.D. Johnson is a fan favorite on the Plains, and he has brought the energy early in the Tigers season opener.

Johnson has made a three early and fed a great pass to Wendell Green Jr. on a fast break to score.

The team will go the way of the guards, so Johnson will need to be consistent from deep for the Tigers to succeed.

Auburn is up 25-9 early against the George Mason Patriots as the Tigers try to move to 1-0 on the season.

Let's take a look at Johnson's highlights early on in this contest.

You can follow along with the live blog here.

