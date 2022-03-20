Auburn basketball big favorites vs Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

With the way the round of 32 has gone so far this weekend, betting lines have been nowhere close to a sure thing. Gonzaga survived against Memphis, Arkansas almost fell to New Mexico State, Baylor lost to North Carolina, and Michigan upset Tennessee.

The Auburn Tigers will try to survive and advance to the Sweet 16 to earn a date with the winner of Wisconsin and Iowa State.

These are the lines for the game via BetOnline.

Odds for Auburn vs Miami

Spread: Auburn (-7)

Over/Under: 144

Money Line: Auburn (-325) Miami (+270)

If both teams play as they did in their games on Friday, this will not be a close contest. Auburn looked much better offensively against Jacksonville State and the Miami Hurricanes won a sloppy game against the USC Trojans.

Auburn's gameplan from Jacksonville State may carry over some into this one. Much like their first opponent in the NCAA Tournament, the Hurricanes will aim to attack the Tigers from the perimeter. Auburn's guard play between Zep Jasper, K.D. Johnson and Wenall Green Jr. will all need to play outstanding perimeter defense to give Auburn the best chance of slowing down Miami's offense.

Auburn vs Miami tips off Sunday, March 20th at 6:45 p.m. CT on TRU TV.

