Auburn basketball moving up in latest AP Top 25 poll

The Tigers jumped up four spots in this week's poll.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After slowly sliding down in the polls, the Auburn Tigers have climbed up four spots in the latest AP Top 25.

They now sit at just outside the top 10 at No. 11. Five other SEC schools made the poll this week, including undefeated Mississippi State, who has now risen into the top 25 for the first time in a while.

Although the Tigers picked up two wins in the Cancun Challenge they fell down from No. 13 to No. 15 a couple of weeks ago. Now they find themselves on the come up after a close win vs St. Louis and a blowout victory over Colgate.

Auburn is No. 21 in the first edition of the NET rankings that were released on Monday afternoon. They are one of five SEC schools to have not played a Quad 1 opponent.

Here is the AP Top 25 in its entirety:

1. Houston (8-0)

2. Texas (6-0)

3. Virginia (7-0)

4. Purdue (8-0)

5. UConn (9-0)

6. Kansas (8-1)

7. Tennessee (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Arkansas (7-1)

10. Arizona (7-1)

11. Auburn (8-0)

12. Baylor (6-2)

13. Maryland (8-0)

14. Indiana (7-1)

15. Duke (8-2)

16. Kentucky (6-2)

17. Illinois (6-2)

18. Gonzaga (5-3)

19. UCLA (7-2)

20. Iowa State (7-1)

21. Creighton (6-3)

22. San Diego State (6-2)

23. Mississippi State (8-0)

24. TCU (6-2)

25. Ohio State (6-2)

Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1

Auburn faces off against Memphis (6-2) this Saturday in Atlanta for Holiday Hoopsgiving.

Auburn basketball moving up in latest AP Top 25 poll

