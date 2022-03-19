Skip to main content

Jaylin Williams expected to be back for Auburn basketball against Miami

Auburn basketball is expected to get Jaylin Williams back in the lineup against Miami.

The Auburn Tigers finished the game against Jacksonville State in their first round of the NCAA Tournament without junior forward Jaylin Williams. 

Williams was hit in the mouth by fellow Tiger Walker Kessler's elbow. He chipped his two front teeth and left the game. He was also evaluated for a concussion. 

On Saturday, he returned to the team and practiced. 

"Doctors let him move around and he wasn't bothered by it today at practice," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "We'll see if there's any residual effects and check him again tonight and [Sunday]."

Williams was given some love and support by his teammates. He was able to add Auburn's name on the bracket since the team was able to move on to the round of 32. 

Auburn guard Zep Jasper told media that Williams had a dental procedure done Friday before returning to practice on Saturday. 

Kessler's elbow took some damage but he was able to return to the game after getting the cut wrapped and treated. 

Williams is averaging 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season. 

Williams and the Tigers face the Miami Hurricanes after they defeated the USC Trojans Friday. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) is helped off with a mouth injury during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

Jaylin Williams expected to be back for Auburn basketball against Miami

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) tackles Arkansas State Red Wolves wide receiver Corey Rucker (7) following a reception during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Corey Rucker has a loaded visit schedule, including Auburn

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a break in the action during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after Auburn beat Jacksonville State in round one

By Mike Gittens16 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 80-61 win over Jacksonville State

By Lance DaweMar 18, 2022
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn Daily Roundtable: This is March

By Trey LeeMar 18, 2022
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Recruiting

Auburn football has two key visitors this weekend

By Zac BlackerbyMar 18, 2022
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn NCAA Tournament game vs the Jacksonville State Gamecocks

By Zac BlackerbyMar 18, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Auburn football recruiting: Bryan Harsin has a huge weekend ahead

By Zac BlackerbyMar 18, 2022