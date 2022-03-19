Jaylin Williams expected to be back for Auburn basketball against Miami

Auburn basketball is expected to get Jaylin Williams back in the lineup against Miami.

The Auburn Tigers finished the game against Jacksonville State in their first round of the NCAA Tournament without junior forward Jaylin Williams.

Williams was hit in the mouth by fellow Tiger Walker Kessler's elbow. He chipped his two front teeth and left the game. He was also evaluated for a concussion.

On Saturday, he returned to the team and practiced.

"Doctors let him move around and he wasn't bothered by it today at practice," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "We'll see if there's any residual effects and check him again tonight and [Sunday]."

Williams was given some love and support by his teammates. He was able to add Auburn's name on the bracket since the team was able to move on to the round of 32.

Auburn guard Zep Jasper told media that Williams had a dental procedure done Friday before returning to practice on Saturday.

Kessler's elbow took some damage but he was able to return to the game after getting the cut wrapped and treated.

Williams is averaging 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.

Williams and the Tigers face the Miami Hurricanes after they defeated the USC Trojans Friday.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube