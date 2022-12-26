Skip to main content

What are Auburn basketball's current odds to win the SEC?

The Auburn Tigers are towards the top of the league when looking at the odds.

Auburn basketball's non-conference slate is behind them as they get ready for the Florida Gators to start SEC play on Wednesday. 

Looking at the odds for who can win the SEC, Bet Online currently has Auburn as the fifth most likely team to win the conference. 

Here are the current odds from Bet Online. 

Tennesee 9/4
Kentucky 14/5
Alabama 7/2
Arkansas 4/1
Auburn 14/1
Florida 25/1
LSU 40/1
Mississippi State 40/1
Missouri 50/1
Texas A&M 50/1
Ole Miss 75/1
Vanderbilt 200/1
Georgia 300/1
South Carolina 300/1

This hasn't changed much from the start of the season. Auburn was picked to finish fifth by the media in the SEC and while it's not a perfect comparison, the public outlook and the way Auburn is looked at in Vegas are going to be similar. 

The Tigers host the Florida Gators this Wednesday in what is going to be the most important battle of the season so far for Bruce Pearl's Tigers. 

After recent slip-ups against Memphis and USC, Auburn is still finding its way with getting healthy, scoring consistently, taking care of the basketball, and overall rotation, with the SEC-level gauntlet coming over the next few months, Auburn needs to find a way to play at the level of what the roster is capable of. 

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Bruce Pearl vs Georgia State
Basketball

What are Auburn basketball's current odds to win the SEC?

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Lamont Gaillard (53) prepares to snap the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Where every SEC football recruiting class stands heading into 2023

By Lance Dawe
Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4, left) dunks in front of Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller II (4, right) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball rises in latest AP Top 25

By Lance Dawe
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Post Christmas assessment: What Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers need to do to moving forward

By Lance Dawe
Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn transfer target Dillon Johnson sets commitment date

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Robby Ashford goes through drills with his quarterback trainer

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (7)
Football

Podcast: Is Hugh Freeze actually Santa Claus?

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

What is Hugh Freeze saying in this cryptic tweet?

By Zac Blackerby