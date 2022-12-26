What are Auburn basketball's current odds to win the SEC?

Auburn basketball's non-conference slate is behind them as they get ready for the Florida Gators to start SEC play on Wednesday.

Looking at the odds for who can win the SEC, Bet Online currently has Auburn as the fifth most likely team to win the conference.

Here are the current odds from Bet Online.

Tennesee 9/4

Kentucky 14/5

Alabama 7/2

Arkansas 4/1

Auburn 14/1

Florida 25/1

LSU 40/1

Mississippi State 40/1

Missouri 50/1

Texas A&M 50/1

Ole Miss 75/1

Vanderbilt 200/1

Georgia 300/1

South Carolina 300/1

This hasn't changed much from the start of the season. Auburn was picked to finish fifth by the media in the SEC and while it's not a perfect comparison, the public outlook and the way Auburn is looked at in Vegas are going to be similar.

The Tigers host the Florida Gators this Wednesday in what is going to be the most important battle of the season so far for Bruce Pearl's Tigers.

After recent slip-ups against Memphis and USC, Auburn is still finding its way with getting healthy, scoring consistently, taking care of the basketball, and overall rotation, with the SEC-level gauntlet coming over the next few months, Auburn needs to find a way to play at the level of what the roster is capable of.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch