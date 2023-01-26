Skip to main content

GALLERY: Auburn basketball vs Texas A&M pregame shots

Here are some pics from Auburn's pregame before they take on the Aggies.
The No. 16 Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) are taking on the Texas A&M Aggies tonight in Neville Arena. Auburn will look to push their nation-leading home win streak to 29.

Here are some pictures from Auburn's pregame warmups before they take on the Aggies.

Johni Broome
Zep Jasper
Allen Flanigan
_ANT2435
KD Johnson
Tre Donaldson
Lior Berman
Lior Berman
Tre Donaldson
_ANT2397
Zep Jasper
KD Johnson
Dylan Cardwell

Series History

Texas A&M leads 13-6 in the all-time series with Auburn including a 6-2 record at Neville Arena since joining the SEC in 2012.

The Tigers will look to avenge a 67-62 loss to the eighth-seeded Aggies in the quarterfinals of last year’s SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida.

Fun Fact

Per a release from Auburn, Auburn holds the title of boasting the nation’s longest home-court win streak at 28 games. Gonzaga lost to Loyola Marymount, 68-67, on Jan. 19, which snapped a previous best of 76 consecutive games won at The Kennel in Spokane, Wash.

Florida was the last team to leave Neville Arena (then Auburn Arena) victorious (W, 74-57) on Feb. 23, 2021.

The Jungle has proven to be one of the toughest home venues in all of college basketball. UCLA is currently the next closest with a 19-game win streak playing at Pauley Pavilion (13,800 capacity), where the Bruins are averaging 8,325 fans per game.

