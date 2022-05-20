Skip to main content

Auburn basketball player preview series: PG Zep Jasper

Here's a look at Auburn basketball's steadiest presence on the team.

Still one of the most, if not the most, important position in basketball is the point guard. Auburn’s starting point guard from their historic 2021-2022 season, Zep Jasper, plans to use his covid year of eligibility and return to the tigers for his “super senior” season.

The 6-foot-1 point guard from Augusta Georgia, was originally from the 2016 recruiting class. Jasper then played his first 3 seasons at the College of Charleston. In Jaspers last season with Charleston, he averaged 15.6 points a game and 2.6 assists. 

After the 2020-2021 season came to a close, Jasper decided to enter the portal with the chance at a bigger opportunity, and around a month and a half later, he commits to join Bruce Pearl and the Tigers. Jasper saw immediate impact opportunity to come join the tiger backcourt after the losses of Sharife Cooper, Justin Powell, and Turbo Jones. Jasper played and started in 32 out of the 34 games Auburn played this year as a senior. 

Jasper averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 assists per game with an incredible assist to turnover ratio at 2.7:1 which ranked top in the SEC. Jasper had some great offensive games in his role like when he scored 15 vs Ole Miss and scored 13 @ South Carolia and against @ USF. With all that said, Jasper's impact and his ability on the defensive end is what makes him so special. 

Auburn had 2 of the best defenders in college basketball this year and that’s one of the many reasons the tigers were so successful this year. Jasper was one of the best on ball perimeter defenders at the college level. With Jasper’s decision to use his super senior year and return to Auburn, and to keep alongside his backcourt mates from last year, Wendell Green Jr and KD Johnson, while also adding Tre Donaldson as a freshman, could get complicated in terms of minutes. 

But all four of those guys are great players and all of them want to win and will do whatever it takes to end up in Houston in April next year with a chance to come home with a trophy and a ring.

2232022 Zep Jasper (12) goes up for a shot_AuburnvsOleMiss_JT001630
Basketball

Auburn basketball player preview series: PG Zep Jasper

By Gray Oldenburg10 seconds ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball live blog: Auburn at Kentucky game one

By Zac Blackerby59 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

WATCH: Jabari Smith sits down with ESPN NBA Draft expert

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

Five reasons Auburn fans should not be worried about the receiving room

By Jack Pickel2 hours ago
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher andAlabama head coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 22, 2018.
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football fans watching Nick Saban vs Jimbo Fisher, Newest transfer Morris Joseph breakdown

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Memphis Tigers defensive lineman Morris Joseph celebrates a sack against Navy during their game at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 26, 2019. W 28786
Football

The Morris Joseph factor: A nice blend of production and experience

By Lance Dawe20 hours ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball vs Kentucky: Game one postponed

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara
Baseball

Auburn baseball wraps the regular season in Lexington against the sneaky dangerous Kentucky Wildcats

By Lindsay CrosbyMay 19, 2022