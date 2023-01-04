Skip to main content

Auburn basketball is pushing hard to land two elite 2024 players

Ace Bailey and Tahaad Pettiford cut lists and Auburn made on both of them.

Two of Auburn's biggest class of 2024 targets cut their lists over the last few days, and both had Auburn listed. 

Ace Bailey cut his list to 12 schools, including Kentucky, Georgia, Rutgers, Texas, Memphis, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, West Virginia, Arkansas, Oregon, and of course, Auburn. 

Tahaad Pettiford cut his list to seven schools, including UCLA, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn, Seton Hall, Ole Miss, and Auburn. 

Bailey is ranked 15th overall on 247Sports, with Pettiford right on his tail at the 26 spot. 

The Tigers currently only have one commit in the class of 2024, and this is big man Peyton Marshall who is 48th overall in the class. 

If the Tigers could land Bailey and Pettiford, they would have their point guard, power forward, and center of the future. 

It is still amazing to see the Auburn logo on the lists for these top recruits next to the blue bloods like Kentucky and Kansas. 

Before Coach Pearl brought this program from the depths of college hoops to the top, you would have never seen this happen.  

Decisions from these two are likely, not close, but you can rest assured knowing Coach Pearl and his staff will be doing everything in their power to get them on the Plains for good. 

If you want to see our breakdown of Bailey, click here

If you want to see our breakdown of Pettiford, click here

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Don Bosco plays Hudson Catholic during the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University on Saturday Jan.15, 2022. (From left) HC #21 Xavier Edwards, DB #3 Evan Cabral and HC #0 Tahaad Pettiford. Don Bosco Plays Hudson Catholic
Basketball

Auburn basketball is pushing hard to land two elite 2024 players

By Andrew Stefaniak
Bruce Pearl
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Georgia Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football running back target Dillon Johnson commits to Washington

By Lance Dawe
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Sweat flies through the air as Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) saves a ball from going out of bounds against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Committee recommends expanding NCAA Tournament field for 2024-25 season

By Lance Dawe
DJ James
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football stats impacting DJ James, Camden Brown and more

By Lance Dawe
Johni Broome vs Florida
Basketball

Auburn basketball drops in latest AP Top 25 poll

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) grabs the interception and heads up field during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Auburn football transfer portal tracker: Where the Tigers need to look next

By Lance Dawe
Recruit Kayin Lee visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game. Kayin Lee
Football

WATCH: Auburn signees Kayin Lee and Darron Reed make plays during All-American Bowl Practice

By Zac Blackerby