Auburn basketball is pushing hard to land two elite 2024 players

Two of Auburn's biggest class of 2024 targets cut their lists over the last few days, and both had Auburn listed.

Ace Bailey cut his list to 12 schools, including Kentucky, Georgia, Rutgers, Texas, Memphis, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, West Virginia, Arkansas, Oregon, and of course, Auburn.

Tahaad Pettiford cut his list to seven schools, including UCLA, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn, Seton Hall, Ole Miss, and Auburn.

Bailey is ranked 15th overall on 247Sports, with Pettiford right on his tail at the 26 spot.

The Tigers currently only have one commit in the class of 2024, and this is big man Peyton Marshall who is 48th overall in the class.

If the Tigers could land Bailey and Pettiford, they would have their point guard, power forward, and center of the future.

It is still amazing to see the Auburn logo on the lists for these top recruits next to the blue bloods like Kentucky and Kansas.

Before Coach Pearl brought this program from the depths of college hoops to the top, you would have never seen this happen.

Decisions from these two are likely, not close, but you can rest assured knowing Coach Pearl and his staff will be doing everything in their power to get them on the Plains for good.

