Class of 2024 big man Peyton Marshall sets official visit

Class of 2024 seven-footer Peyton Marshall sets up an official visit to the Plains.

Peyton Marshall is a center in the class of 2024, and he has set a date to take an official visit to Auburn. 

Marshall will be visiting Auburn on September 16th, and this will be his first official visit to any school. 

That should excite Auburn fans as it shows that he is interested in playing his college ball on the Plains.

The word big is an understatement when describing Marshall. He is seven feet tall and weighs 310-pounds. 

For reference, here is a picture of Marshall standing next to Walker Kessler. 

Marshall is ranked as the 65th best player in the class of 2024, according to On3. 

He holds offers from schools like Ole Miss, Missouri, Georgia, Illinois, and Florida, so he is a player many coaches want. At his size, you'd be crazy not to take a shot on this kid. 

When it comes to Marshall's abilities on the court, he is an excellent rim protector and can finish at the rim exceptionally well. He is not a one-dimensional big man since he can score in multiple different ways around the rim. His arsenal of post moves is deep. 

Marshall is a great defender and does a terrific job of keeping himself between the basket and the player with the ball. This is not easy for someone of his size, but he is quite athletic and quick for being a mountain of a man.

After Marshall's official visit, we should have more clarity about his interest in Auburn

Let's watch what Marshall can do on the court. 

